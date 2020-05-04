City to reopen parks and fishing pier, but Yost Pool will stay closed this summer

The City of Edmonds May 5 will reopen park facilities that have been closed recently, following Gov Jay Inslee’s announced phase reopening of his stay-at-home orders. These facilities include the Edmonds Fishing Pier, Marina Beach Park and parking lot, and the Brackett’s Landing North parking lot.

However, Yost Pool, city playgrounds and the dog park will remain closed, the city said.

For those facilities that are reopening, social distancing and safety guidelines will still need to be observed by parks visitors, the city said.

“I am happy to share that we got the go-ahead to open some of our most popular open spaces in Edmonds,” Mayor Mike Nelson said, adding that those spaces “will look a bit different.”

“These are the steps we need to take for the health and safety of our residents and visitors, and to improve access for those who have difficulty walking,” Nelson added.

They include:

Fishing pier

Beginning May 5, the public may walk and fish from the pier. The city will post signs and provide visual guidance to maintain social distancing. Portable restrooms and wash stations will be available. Permanent public restrooms remain closed.

Marina Beach park and parking lot

The park and parking lot will reopen with additional Americans with Disability Act (ADA) parking stalls to provide enhanced access. Existing portable restrooms will be open. The playground and sand volleyball court will remain closed. The dog park will also remain closed.

Brackett’s Landing North parking lot

The parking lot will reopen with additional ADA parking stalls. The restroom and drinking fountain will remain closed. No portable restrooms are available at this park.

Yost Pool

Yost Pool will not open for the summer. That’s because the pool’s activities and programs are prohibited under the Governor’s “Stay Home – Stay Healthy” Order, Snohomish Health District and the Center for Disease Control health and safety guidelines, as well as the Mayor’s State of Emergency declaration. In addition, due to a hiring freeze, neither the city nor the city’s service provider, Dale Turner YMCA, is able to provide pool staff and programming due to COVID-19 impacts.

“We know this is very disappointing news to all the pool users and supporters,” said Angie Feser, director of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. “I wish there were a way to open safely. Unfortunately, many public pools in Snohomish County are in the same situation.”

A decision has not yet been made on whether the spray pad at City Park will reopen, but “based on the Governor’s phased approach and other considerations, it is unlikely,” Feser said.

All other city parks, trails and open spaces are open for public use. Amenities such as permanent restrooms, drinking fountains, playgrounds, picnic shelters, sports courts and skate park remain closed until further notice. People who visit the city parks, trails and open spaces are asked to follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines including: