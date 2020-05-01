City working to clarify guidance for builders on construction projects

With construction limited or slowed due to COVID-19, the City of Edmonds is working to help builders know which projects in Edmonds can move forward and to plan for the extra time needed to complete projects.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a “Phase One” construction order April 24, allowing many existing construction activities to be resumed. City staff have been researching and adding information to show what that this means for Edmonds. The updated information reflects the new activities allowed, along with those already allowed, such as constructing essential facilities and repairing or preventing damage.

The city’s permitting webpage will continue to be updated to inform applicants about new and changing construction requirements, including the current COVID-19 safety rules and the process for getting a city inspection.

Also, the expiration date for active development permits has been pushed out. On April 21, the city adopted an ordinance that automatically extends most permit expiration dates by 120 days. The extra time applies only to permits issued before the end of the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.

To provide a safer environment, the city’s Development Services Department changed its process for meeting with applicants. Instead of in-person meetings, staff now meet with applicants through online video conferencing. Credit card fees have been temporarily waived to make it easier for applicants to pay for permits remotely.

You can see the latest construction guidance from the Governor’s Office at www.governor.wa.gov/news-media/inslee-issues-additional-guidance-construction-activities.