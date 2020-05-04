Cole Gallery, artists raise more than $4K to support 100 Million Mask Challenge

Thanks to the generosity of Edmonds’ Cole Gallery and its artists, $4,525 will be donated to purchase personal protective equipment for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In late March, Edmonds artist Andy Eccleshall asked Denise Cole, owner of Cole Gallery, if she would like to partner with him to pledge a 25% donation of all of his April painting sales to Providence Hospital’s 100 Million Mask Challenge.

“I was so excited about the idea that I presented this opportunity to give back to all 50 of our artists at the gallery,” Cole said. “The response back was a resounding yes! We all wanted to do something together that could make a big difference, even though art sales had been dramatically down since early March.

“We had the capability to get art images out to our collectors and spread the news quickly,” Cole continued. “Within the first week of April we had customers from not only our region, but from as far as Florida and even Denmark.”

Throughout the month, Cole Gallery let their customers know about the challenge through email and Facebook. The gallery ended up selling $18,000 in paintings, bringing their donation total to $4,525.

“When we started out with this concept, we had no idea the response our supporters would bring,” Cole said. “We want to thank all of our wonderful art collectors and I want to thank our artists. Even when everyone’s income was down, they agreed to share in the commitment with incredible generosity.”