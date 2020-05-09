Commentary: From the Edmonds Diversity Commission chair — ‘Better times are ahead’

“There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” —C.S. Lewis

The new “normal” that is our daily lives is definitely something we are all ready to leave behind; however, staying home to stay safe is our present situation​, and while it is difficult, it is what we do to take care of ourselves and each other. Yet, sacrifices abound.

The Edmonds Diversity Commission had to cut short the Diversity Film Series, and the 4th of July parade may be canceled. Businesses all around Edmonds are closed; some may never open again. Parents are taking on the role of teacher, and teachers are putting in long hours learning how to teach in this new “normal.” Quarantine and social distancing will flatten the curve, but they are practices that are tiresome, even for some of us who enjoy being alone.

Even so, there are random acts of kindness and generosity that speak to the humanity in all of us. School districts are providing food for their students. People are sewing face masks for first responders. Others are collecting food for neighbors who have been furloughed or have been fired. Small restaurants that are open for take​-out are seeing locals buying meals to help them stay afloat. Men and women gather on balconies to sing together and step out of their doorways to applaud the efforts of our hospitals’ doctors and nurses.

On the other hand, some people have reached the end of their rope, often resorting to intimidation and bullying to make their discontent known. Others want to cast blame, even pointing to Chinese immigrants and Chinese-American citizens as the source of this worldwide pandemic. Yet far more people are setting aside real and imagined differences to show compassion and kindness. We are a diverse nation with a diversity of needs, but also, we have found the grace and power to reach out and give, regardless of our differences.

In an effort to continue focusing on the diversity of the Edmonds community and its individuals, the Commission intends to reopen the “I am Edmonds” online story-telling platform to collect stories and thoughts from local individuals, and share Ted talks or other stories from around the nation and world. These will be posted on the “I am Edmonds” Facebook page. Please send us your stories.

We are going to see better times. Once again, we will gather in public spaces to celebrate, worship, learn and work. We will have stories to share and we will offer each other condolences and empathy. Far better things are ahead, but there is also good now and that will continue.

— By Pat Valle, Edmonds Diversity Commission Chair