Community Transit seeks input on transit use in response to COVID-19

During the state’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order Community Transit’s bus ridership has decreased approximately 70%. The agency has launched a survey to learn more about how riders and others view transit since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, and their priorities for the future.

The survey is open to all Community Transit customers and community members who may not have been frequent riders before the pandemic, but would like to provide feedback.

While the agency has reduced its weekday service levels by 30% in response to decreased ridership, it continues to provide essential travel to approximately 12,500 riders each weekday. As part of the survey, the agency is seeking feedback on the updated service measures that have been implemented for customer safety.

The survey, accessible at //Bit.ly/CTSpringSurvey2020, is available now through Friday, May 29. Results of the survey will influence decisions the agency will make over the next few months.

In response to COVID-19, Community Transit temporarily suspended fare collection in March to allow riders to board and exit buses through the middle and rear doors. This allows for increased physical distance between riders and bus drivers. The agency also blocked off the front section of its buses for the protection of drivers. Only ADA customers are allowed to use the front door and sit in the front section.

With guidance from public health officials, Community Transit has taken other measures to increase safety, including nightly disinfecting of all buses and closing some seats to allow for increased physical distance between riders. The agency also reminds riders to:

Wear face coverings;

Cover coughs and sneezes;

Wash hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

Use transit for essential travel only

Community Transit is asking riders to limit their use of transit to essential trips only, in accordance with the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. For more information, visit www.communitytransit.org/coronavirus.