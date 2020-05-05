Coronavirus Chronicles: From sheets to face masks, bedding company pivots to help front-line workers

As Jimmy and Stephanie MacDonald watched the news of the coronavirus pandemic unfold, they were struck by the shortage of lifesaving personal protective equipment for health care workers.

“We were discussing it and saying: how can we join the fight?” she said. “What can we do for our country?”

The couple, who are currently working from Jimmy’s childhood home in Edmonds, considered their own luxury bedding company – specifically those spools of woven cotton fabric sitting in a South Carolina factory, waiting to be turned into sheet sets. What if they could somehow convert that fabric into masks for frontline workers?

“We looked at each other: We have the product, we know people in the industry, let’s put this together,” Jimmy MacDonald said.

They quickly hatched a plan: They’d donate enough fabric to make 100,000 masks. A factory in Texas agreed to cut and sew the fabric for $130,000 or $1.30 a mask – money the couple would ideally raise through a donation web site that launched Tuesday, and raised more than $12,000 by that afternoon. Their goal is to send the finished masks to health care workers and first responders who desperately need the life-saving supplies.

The local project is one of many grassroots efforts emerging throughout the country to address the shortage of protective gear and the risks that brings for health care workers. While there is still limited information, more than 9,200 U.S. health care workers have confirmed COVID-19 infections, and, so far, at least 27 have died, according to a mid-April report from the Centers for Disease Control. From individuals sewing masks at home to billionaires tapping into international supply chains, the entire country is mobilizing to fill the shortage.

“We’re small, family-run and just trying to do the right thing,” Stephanie MacDonald said. “It doesn’t matter the size or how much budget you have behind you, everyone can make a difference.”

Made in the USA

Jimmy grew up in Edmonds and attended Western Washington University in Bellingham. He and Stephanie met during a study abroad program in Tokyo. After spending years traveling the world together, they launched their own bedding company Authenticity50, with the goal of having everything made and manufactured in the United States.

Now, that domestic supply chain is allowing them to quickly mobilize their mask-making efforts.

While they are fully donating their time and the materials, they wanted to make sure the workers who sew and cut the masks are paid fairly, which is why they’re fundraising that part of the project, he said.

As the pandemic unfolded in March, the couple witnessed a groundswell of support from their network of industry connections with everyone scrambling to pitch in, including a contact who went from making plastic pool covers to masks.

“There was no direction from the government – it was the Wild West,” he said. ““We needed to put this into action ourselves.”

After weeks of logistical planning, the fabric is on its way to the Texas factory, where the masks can be cut and sewed in a matter of days. As donations come in, they’ll start sending out batches to areas in need.

While they’ll let the recipients determine the best use, one idea to put their washable masks over N95 masks to extend their use. Another possibility is to distribute their masks to patients waiting for care.

Back to Edmonds

After their worldwide travels, Jimmy and Stephanie ultimately settled in Vancouver, Wash., where they run their bedding company. But, with an 8-month-old baby and a pandemic, they temporarily moved in with Jimmy’s parents in Edmonds.

Lately, they’re putting nearly all their energy into the mask project, placing the bedsheets on hold for now. They’re still getting out with the baby to walk daily, sometimes along Sunset Avenue by the ferry or along 9th Avenue in the Bowl.

“It’s nice to be back,” he said. “Edmonds still has that small-town charm.”

For dad Bill MacDonald, watching the project unfold at his home – and having his grandchild nearby—has been a great experience. He’s already sent an email to his Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary friends in the hopes they’ll participate.

“I’m really proud of the kids,” he said. “I think what they’re doing is fantastic.”

— By Kellie Schmitt

This article is part of an ongoing series exploring the impact of coronavirus on the life, work and health of Edmonds residents. If you or someone you know has a story to tell, please email us at myedmondsnews@gmail.com. For other stories in this series, click here.