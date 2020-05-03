Coronavirus Chronicles: Ivan Doig’s widow donates rare first editions to boost Edmonds Bookshop

“It just totally made my week; it was amazing,” said Edmonds Bookshop owner Mary Kay Sneeringer about a call and email from Carol Doig, widow of Ivan Doig, long-time fan of the Edmonds Bookshop and lion of literature chronicling life in the American West.

“Carol recalled how fond Ivan was of our store and how he always made it his first stop when a new book came out,” Sneeringer recalled. “She then told me she was worried about the COVID crisis, how it is hitting many small businesses particularly hard. Expressing particular concern about the Edmonds Bookshop (‘always so special to Ivan and me’), she added that she wanted to help us out.

“And then she really knocked my socks off,” Sneeringer continued. “She told me she wanted to give the Edmonds Bookshop pristine signed first editions of Ivan’s Winter Brothers and This House of Sky, Landscapes of the Western Mind for us to sell and use the proceeds to help the bookshop weather the COVID crisis.”

First published in 1980, This House of Sky is universally recognized as Doig’s signature work, chronicling his growing up in the rugged wilderness of western Montana among the sheepherders, ranchers, and denizens of small-town shops, cafés and saloons. Interlaced with vignettes from his past, the book provides an unvarnished sense of the land, how it shapes us, and how it inextricably ties us together.

Winter Brothers evokes images and observations of the Pacific Northwest, as Doig fuses the unpublished diaries of James Gilchrist Swan, a Bostonian who settled here in the 1850’s, with his own experiences tracing Swan’s footsteps along the coasts of Puget Sound and the Strait of Juan de Fuca. The narrative is nothing less than a linking of two minds separated by more than a century in a vivid chronicle of past and present on the edge of the American frontier.

Long-time residents of Innis Arden, the Doigs were community fixtures. Both of them were also avid gardeners. Ivan devoted himself to writing while Carol was a professor of journalism at Shoreline Community College. Ivan passed away in 2015; Carol continues to live in their Innis Arden home.

And they loved the Edmonds Bookshop. It was always their local go-to bookseller, and Doig held numerous book signings there over the years.

“We’d set him up at a table by the front door,” Sneeringer recalled. “It was like a Harry Potter party for folks with silver hair. People would wrap around inside the store, even spill out onto the sidewalk, all waiting to talk with Ivan about Montana and tell him how much his books meant to them. He was always so patient and gracious.”

The Edmonds Bookshop is offering the books for sale at $350 for a set of both titles.

With the Edmonds Bookshop currently closed due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Sneeringer invites anyone interested in purchasing a set or learning more to email her directly at edmondsbookshop@msn.com.

“For all lovers of Doig’s work, these will be treasured collectors’ items,” she added.

— By Larry Vogel

