Council reviews energy-saving projects, and whether financial report is ‘necessary and routine’

Meeting remotely as a “Committee of the Whole” Tuesday night, the Edmonds City Council heard a report on three recommended projects aimed at reducing energy use and costs in some city buildings while improving building system performance.

The council also had a robust discussion on whether a discussion of the city’s first-quarter financial report meets Gov. Jay Inslee’s directive that governmental bodies should only talk about “necessary and routine” matters, or those related to COVID-19, during this time of remote meetings.

City Attorney Jeff Taraday, who reviews all council agendas to ensure compliance with the governor’s orders, noted “my advice is just my advice,” and the council isn’t obligated to follow it. “I am trying to keep you out of trouble,” Taraday said.

Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis, Susan Paine and Vivian Olson had indicated they would like to discuss the city’s first-quarter financial report, which was included as part of Tuesday’s agenda in written form only. Taraday — in consultation with City Finance Director Scott James — said he concluded the report, which covers January-March 2020 — did not contain information relevant to how the city will be addressing the financial fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

The second-quarter report — covering April-June — will certainly be a different matter, Taraday said.

Buckshnis, however, disagreed. “I believe the financial review, regardless if it’s only five minutes or 10 minutes, is a necessary and routine city council action,” she said. “This report is a good benchmark for our city and it helps us understand where we are at, and it will help us understand where we are going come April because these numbers are not going to be the same.”

The question, Taraday said, is whether a discussion is necessary now or whether it can wait “until June when we may be able to have regular council meetings.”

Mayor Mike Nelson then reminded the council of the reason for the governor’s restrictions on what government bodies can talk about during this time of remote meetings: “This format that we are in is not conducive to public engagement, and is not conducive to public involvement and so that is really the underlying issue,” Nelson said.

“The governor is waiving the Open Public Meetings Act,” he added. “The idea is to wait for those items that are of public involvement, that are going to be publicly involved when we have that public space to do it in.”

The mayor also assured councilmembers that his administration will be bringing information about COVID-19 financial impacts “to the full council.”

To bring closure to the discussion, Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas asked councilmembers to send any questions they had about the first-quarter financial report to Finance Director Scott James. If there are enough questions, then the council could have a briefing about the report at a future meeting, she said.

As for the energy efficiency projects — which will be on the agenda for approval at the council’s May 19 business meeting — Public Works Director Phil Williams explained that the city for many years has participated in an Energy Savings Performance Contracting program administered by the State Department of Enterprise Systems (DES). The state DES will contract with the McKinstry company to construct and install the Edmonds improvements and do the follow-up monitoring and documentation. This system provides the city with performance and energy savings guarantees and a guaranteed maximum price, Williams explained.

Here are three major components recommended for 2020:

1) Replacing the single-pane, west-facing storefront windows along with the windows on the west side of the second and third floors. The higher windows were installed incorrectly many years ago and routinely leak water into the building walls and insulation. In addition, the entry windows and doors at the Public Safety building will be replaced

2) Roof replacement at the Frances Anderson Center main building. The city has received $391,000 from the state’s capital budget to pay for the work, and has until the end of 2020 to complete the job. The project will tear off the old roof, add insulation, and install a new membrane roof with a minimum 25-year life.

3) Replacing fluorescent lighting tubes with LED Type-A bulbs for greater efficiency.

Williams added that with many city employees working remotely and fewer people on city streets due to social distancing, now is a good time to complete these types of improvements in city buildings.

The total maximum cost of the project is $1,537,911, offset by two state grants: $391,000 for the Anderson Center Roof, and $74,000 for improvements at the Edmonds Museum building. In addition the city will realize an annual energy savings of approximately $22,000 annually and an additional estimated operational savings of $3,000. The remaining approximately $1,073,000 is coming from the city’s 2020 budget.

The council also agreed to put the following items on the May 19 council consent agenda for approval:

– A revised interlocal agreement (ILA) with the City of Lynnwood for the Bike2Health project — completed in 2017 — that included bike lane additions on both sides of 76th Avenue West from 220th Street to Olympic View Drive and on 212th Street from 72nd Avenue West to 84th Avenue West, and wayfinding signs at various locations. The revised agreement will allow the final billing for project completion.

– Acceptance of a low bid of $540,855 from Shoreline Construction for the city’s phase 1 project to replace corroded storm piping with new pipe along 88th Avenue West between Olympic View Drive and 185th Place Southwest. In what City Engineer Rob English said may indicate a sign of the times, the city received a total of 11 bids for the work, and the low bid was one of several that came in under the engineer’s estimate of $614,000. “It’s a large volume of bidders for the work, which is good for us. It means we are going to get better prices,” English said.

The total cost of the project will be $756,855, which includes an additional $108,000 for construction management, inspection and testing, and a 20% management reserve of $108,000 for changes and unforeseen conditions.

— By Teresa Wippel