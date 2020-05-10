Council to discuss flood damage prevention ordinance, energy savings work plan during May 12 committee meeting

Continuing with its remote meetings to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders, the Edmonds City Council will hold a “Committee of a Whole” meeting Tuesday night starting at 7 p.m.

The meeting of all councilmembers is a study session where no action will be taken, and it’s in lieu of holding separate meetings of the three standing council committees.

The agenda includes review of the following:

– A flood damage prevention ordinance: According to the council agenda, new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) floodplain maps will become effective June 19, 2020. For the City of Edmonds to remain a participant in the National Flood Insurance Program, it must update its floodplain regulations, and staff is proposing to establish a new flood damage prevention chapter in the city code.

– A revised interlocal agreement (ILA) with the City of Lynnwood for the Bike2Health project — completed in 2017 — that included bike lane additions on both sides of 76th Avenue West from 220th Street to Olympic View Drive and on 212th Street from 72nd Avenue West to 84th Avenue West, and wayfinding signs at various locations.The initial ILA with Lynnwood expired on Dec. 31, 2019 and this revised agreement will allow the final billing for project completion as well as the reimbursement of four bike racks at different Edmonds locations.

– A report on bids for city’s phase 1 project to replace storm piping with associated services, catch basins and manholes along 88th Avenue West between Olympic View Drive and 185th Place Southwest.

– A 2020 facilities energy savings report and work plan, which includes three major components for 2020:

1) Window replacements — the single-pane, west-facing storefront windows on the first floor of City Hall will be replaced along with the windows on the 2nd and 3rd floors, also on the west side. In addition, entry windows and doors at the city’s Public Safety building will be replaced

2) Roof replacement — the old roof at the Frances Anderson Center main building) will be torn off, insulation will be added and a new membrane roof with a minimum 25-year life will be installed.

3) LED lighting replacements – Fluorescent lighting tubes (T-8s and T-5s) will be replaced with LED Type-A bulbs for greater efficiency.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and you can access the video online via the Edmonds City Council Meetings webpage or you can watch it on cable TV channel 21 (Comcast) or 39 (Frontier).