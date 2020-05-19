COVID-19 Phase 2 reopening topic of Edmonds virtual town hall May 21

The City of Edmonds is planning another virtual town hall with Mayor Mike Nelson — set for Thursday, May 21 at 4 p.m. It will also be broadcast on TV 21 and TV 39.

This town hall will focus on COVID-19 Phase 2 reopening. Phase 2 is tentatively scheduled for June 1 under Gov. Jay Inslee’s timeline, but it could be rolled back.

The city says it wants to provide as much information as possible to residents, customers, and business owners about what reopening looks like.