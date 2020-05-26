Crews set to wrap up 5th and Dayton work this week, with closures planned

The City of Edmonds said it is working to complete the pavement and crosswalk replacements at 5th Avenue and Dayton Street prior to the state’s anticipated Phase 2 re-opening of businesses in the downtown core. The reconstruction of decorative concrete crosswalks at this location will require a 72-hour closure as well as intermittent closures until the end of May.

This week, crews plan to wrap up paving at the 5th Avenue and Dayton Street intersection. This will include reconstruction of all four concrete crosswalks. The closure is necessary to allow the concrete in these newly reconstructed crosswalks time to cure and strengthen prior to allowing traffic on them.

During this work you can expect:

• The Dayton Street and 5th Avenue intersection will close around the clock starting the morning of May 26 through the morning of May 29.

• Intermittent intersection closures through the remainder of May.

• Vehicle traffic through the 5th Avenue intersection will not be allowed at these times.

• Sidewalk access is allowed, but the crosswalks at the 5th/ Dayton intersection will be closed; pedestrian detours will be in place.

• Vehicle access to businesses, driveways, and parking lots leading to the intersection will be maintained.

Looking ahead, no further full closures of the 5th Avenue and Dayton Street intersection are anticipated after the end of May. Once the crosswalks are completed, crews will continue with their work east of the intersection. Workday road and intersection closures are expected in the near future for Dayton between 6th Avenue and 9th Avenue as the project gets closer to completion, the city said.

Once all the road paving is complete, crews will return in late June and into July to stripe the road and complete punch list items.