Dayton Street road reconstruction work set to start May 13

Crews working on the Dayton Street utility improvements project will begin road reconstruction Wednesday, May 13. The work will be located on Dayton Street from 5th to 6th Avenue and on 5th Avenue between Main Street and Maple Street. It is expected to last for several weeks.

During this work:

One-way traffic will be maintained on Dayton Street between 5th and 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue between Maple and Main Streets to allow for paving on the opposite side of the road.

Dayton between 5th and 6th Avenue will be left as gravel for several days while crews are preparing to pave.

5th Avenue between Main and Maple Streets will have uneven paved surfaces for several days.

There may be increased noise and dust in the area.

The 5th and Dayton intersection will be closed during some of these days to allow for repaving of the intersection and installation of the new concrete crosswalks that were removed to allow for pipe replacements.

You can learn more at www.edmondswa.gov/dayton-street-utility-improvements.html.