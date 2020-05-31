Deadline extended for Puget Sound Bird Fest 2020 Poster Art Contest

Due to delays associated with Covid-19, the deadline has been extended for the annual Puget Sound Bird Fest Poster Art Contest. Puget Sound area artists are invited to submit original artwork representative of Puget Sound birdlife to be used to promote the 2020 event taking place virtually on Sept. 11-12.

Entries must be received no later than June 26, 2020. This year’s theme is Crows and Ravens. To be consistent with past poster art, a vertical art orientation will work best. A $375 prize, sponsored by Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, will be awarded to the winner, who may also offer the original and/or prints for sale online through the Bird Fest website. No photography or digital art will be accepted.

More information and an entry form is available at www.pugetsoundbirdfest.org/ or email jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov. Entrants must be 18 years or older and are limited to one entry per person.