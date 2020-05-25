Discussion of another option to replace wastewater treatment plant incinerator before council May 26

The Edmonds City Council on Tuesday, May 26 will hear a presentation on another option for replacing the city’s aging sludge incinerator.

Public works staff last year proposed a pyrolysis system that thermally decomposes organic materials at high heat with little to no oxygen. But according to Tuesday night’s agenda, due a variety of factors — including rising cost estimates — the city is now looking at a gasification process.

The council is also scheduled to discuss the renewal of the Snohomish County Public Defender Association contract and receive an update on the city’s emergency closure/essential personnel compensation plan related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and is being broadcast online and on cable television channels 21 (Comcast) and 39 (Frontier) remotely to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders. You can see the complete agenda here.