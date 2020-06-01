Diversity Commission’s ‘I Am Edmonds. This is my Story’ project open for submissions

The Edmonds Diversity Commission said it seeks to counter social distancing by reopening the “I am Edmonds. This is my Story” project, with the aim of encouraging meaningful community connections during these challenging times.

With the Diversity Film Series cut short, the 4th of July Parade and many community events canceled, reopening the Diversity Commission is hopeful that the Facebook page “I am Edmonds” will provide a virtual platform for community members to express themselves creatively and come together in hope.

“The stories shared with us last year were inspiring and heartwarming,” said Diversity Commission Chair Pat Valle. “They gave us an insight as to the variety of experiences of our Edmonds community and highlighted our similarities.”

The community storytelling was sponsored by the Edmonds Diversity Commission, in conjunction with the Communities of Color Coalition over the summer and fall of 2019. The commission is hoping to revive the effort by inviting residents to:

Share personal stories of local Edmonds residents through all types of creative media – story, poetry, music, visual arts, dance, etc.

Acknowledge acts of kindness within our community

Celebrate the wonderfully diverse community by sharing short films, TEDx Talks, and local events that focus on diversity and inclusion

Share stories and short films on celebrating the human spirit and ingenuity locally and throughout the globe

For those who do not use Facebook, the commission is considering creating a blog that will share this same information and more. Check the Edmonds Diversity Commission webpage for information on accessing this future site.

Share your story, message the commission on Facebook @IamEdmonds or email tina.marohn@edmondswa.gov