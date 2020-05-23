Downtown Edmonds’ SNAP Fitness announces it’s closing for good

Citing “an immovable financial toll” caused by the state-mandated closure of gym facilities due to COVID-19, downtown Edmonds’ SNAP Fitness announced Friday that it is permanently shutting down.

The fitness center, located at 505 5th Ave. S., announced the closure in an email newsletter to members.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we must announce to you, our loyal SNAP members, that we must make the painful decision to officially close our doors for good,” a message in the newsletter stated, “Due to the state’s mandated closure because of COVID-19, we are facing an immovable financial toll that has not allowed us to recover our losses despite our greatest efforts. Over the past month, we did everything in our power to not lose hope and we pressed on with the SNAP staff and Edmonds community in mind. We can take pride in knowing that we stood our ground and fought for as long as we were able, but it’s nonetheless with great dismay that we have reached a point where continuing our operation is no longer a realistic or financially feasible option for us.”

SNAP Fitness opened its doors in February 2008. “We have been a part of the Edmonds community and have watched every member who stepped through our doors evolve into their greatest, (and strongest) selves for 13 solid years,” the message continued. “We are so, so proud of all that you have accomplished here at our club and we are forever grateful for your kindness, generosity, faith and trust in us over the years.”

Even though the facility is shutting down, SNAP Fitness says its machines and workout equipment will be available for purchase. To learn more, email EdmondsWA@SnapFitness.com.

“Please take this time to support small businesses during these relentless and challenging times, as they are in greatest need of help,” the message concluded. “We sincerely wish you all the greatest of health and we hope to cross paths with you all again in the future, here in downtown Edmonds.”