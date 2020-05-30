Driver, police officer taken to Harborview after crash near Edmonds-Woodway Friday night

A vehicle collision involving an Edmonds police SUV and a Honda around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in front of Edmonds-Woodway High School resulted in both drivers being transported to Harborview Medical Center, Edmonds police said.

Police said the driver of the Honda, who was suspected of being impaired, had to be extricated with the jaws of life. Both the on-duty police officer and the Honda driver were taken to Harborview “out of caution,” Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said.

Roads were closed in area of 212th Street Southwest between 77th and 80th for an investigation of the collision, which is being conducted by Lynnwood police, McClure said.