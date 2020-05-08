DUI suspected in Seaview neighborhood crash

A 60-year-old Edmonds man was arrested for investigation of alcohol-involved DUI after the SUV he was driving jumped a curb on 184th Street Southwest in the Seaview neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, striking multiple mailboxes and coming to a stop after hitting a tree.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure, excessive speed wasn’t a factor in the crash. The man was transported to the hospital for a blood draw, and then booked into Snohomish County Jail, McClure said.

Mike Incrocci, who lives in the neighborhood, noted that the street is a favorite bike-riding spot for neighborhood children. “Most the kids in this area happen to be the same age and play together,” he said. “Nothing short of luck someone wasn’t hurt or killed.”