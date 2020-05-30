During hard times, Edmonds Daybreakers raise $3,300 for burned kids

It was a new monthly donation record. Every Tuesday morning, the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers raises money for selected charities with their Happy Bucks segment. The club sergeant-at-arms allows anyone to say whatever they wish by donating a dollar or more to the month’s chosen charity. In May that charity was the Burned Children Recovery Foundation.

Since the social distancing requirements shut down all in-person gatherings in mid-March, the Daybreakers have been meeting each week on the Zoom video conferencing platform. “I don’t know what makes our members more generous online than in person,” said Daybreaker Treasurer Chris Rogstad. “Whatever the reason, the four-week tally for May was $3,350, well above the usual ceiling of just over $1,000.”

The Daybreakers have had a 15-year relationship with the Burned Children Recovery Foundation. According to Daybreaker spokesman Jim Blossey, in 2005 the club chose the Burned Children to be the principal beneficiaries of the Daybreakers’ signature community service project, the Edmonds Jazz Connection.

Since then, the club has helped with the foundation’s annual Camp Phoenix, a national summer camp for childhood burn victims; Phoenix House in south Everett, offering individualized treatment for especially troubled burned kids; and ultimately even serving on the foundation’s board of directors for several years.

Michael Mathis, the founder and president of the Burned Children Recovery Foundation, was enthusiastic in his gratitude for the Daybreakers’ unusually large donation. “Wow, that is fantastic. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who donated.”

Mathis, himself a childhood burn victim in 1967, went on 22 years later to found the foundation with the objective of helping the young victims deal with the emotional problems caused by their scarring. “When you are a child it can be traumatic to look different than other kids,” he said. “What we teach our kids is to choose to live life without shame from the scars you see in the mirror, because — as I have learned — it is one’s character that really matters the most.”

Daybreaker President Heber Kennedy said, “We are very delighted to be able to help out these unfortunate kids, this pandemic year especially. With the annual camp being forced to cancel and no reduction in need, it is a great feeling to be able play even a small part in healing these wounded young lives.”

Those wishing to contribute to the Burned Children Recovery Foundation can do so online at burnedchildrenrecovery.org, or by mail to Burned Children Recovery Foundation, 409 Wood Pl., Everett, WA 98203.