During remote May 19 meeting, city council scheduled to hear about financial impacts of COVID-19

The Edmonds City Council will consider several action items on its regular meeting agenda this Tuesday, May 19, but will also devote time to another issue that has been on the minds of many: the impact that the COVID-19 outbreak and related business closures and layoffs will have on the city’s financial forecast.

According to the council’s agenda memo, staff will provide a brief overview on the financial impacts that COVID-19 may have on the City of Edmonds. The administration is projecting COVID-19 will cause a 9.2 % decline in general fund operating revenue — a $4 million loss out of a the $43.8 million revenue budget. “It is a difficult task to make up for a loss in revenue of this magnitude in the remaining seven months of the budget year,” the memo notes, adding the city is moving ahead with a two-phased approach:

– Suspending new hires and non-essential expenditures (operational and capital) to preserve essential city services (including public safety, maintaining basic transportation and city building infrastructure).

– Continuing to monitor the budget situation in conjunction with incoming revenues and economic indicators, and responding accordingly.

The city has identified $1.3 million of non-essential expenditures that can be delayed and an additional $271,000 in savings from suspending new hires. While the reductions in non-essential expenditures and savings from the hiring freezes will help balance the budget, the city may need to access its reserves to help make up the difference. Budget cuts have also been made in other areas, including training, supplies and “holding several projects from moving forward until we better understand the financial impacts COVID-19 will have on the city,” the memo said.

Among the other action items on the council agenda:

– A proposal to purchase chemicals for a nutrient reduction trial at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

– A budget amendment to transfer $100,000 from the city’s Homelessness Response Fund to the newly-created Housing Relief Program. (See our earlier story here.)

Approval of a 2020 facilities energy savings contract addendum with the state Department of Enterprise Systems to complete three city projects aimed at reducing energy use and costs in some city buildings while improving building system performance. (See more here.)

The meeting is remote to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders. It will begin at 7 p.m. and you can watch it live online here or on the city’s cable television channel 21 (Comcast) or 39 (Frontier). Here’s a link to the complete meeting agenda.