Edmonds Art Beat: Dear Edmonds, let’s get creative with a greeting card campaign

Be part of the 1,000 Greeting Card goal

Edmonds Business Create Next Steps is spearheading a community art project. The goal is to create 1,000 unique greeting cards to be displayed in a future art show. This is a wonderful opportunity for the Edmonds community to come together in a creative endeavor that can brighten someone’s day and make new connections.

The greeting card:

The greeting card design needs to be 5”x7” and can be a folded card or a flat postcard. The inside and back of card should be blank. Mixed media and any or all materials are welcome, unique designs are encouraged. There will be awards for different categories.

Drop off:

Greeting card designs should be dropped off in the red mailbox outside of Create Next Steps, LLC. The address is 611 Main St., Suite D.

Art show:

The greeting card art pieces will be displayed in a future art show. The date will be determined based on gathering restrictions being lifted, most likely in September 2020. There will be a private artist reception, provide your name and email address with your submission for an invitation. After the art show, the cards will be available for sale with proceeds going to a local charity.

As if Theatre: The Quarantine Quickies



As if Theatre Company (AITC) has created a fun theatrical escape for us all to enjoy. The Quarantine Quickies are a series of recorded short-play readings that were created by the artist community. With the cancellation of events over the last few months, many artists have felt disheartened due to a lack of creative outlets. In response to this, AITC asked local playwrights to submit short scripts to create an online series. The parameters given to the writers were to keep it to no more than four actors and 10-15 pages in length.

A total of 13 scripts were submitted, covering genres from comedy to fantasy to heartwarming tales. The production included 26 actors and four directors, and all rehearsing and recording was done with Zoom. AITC is now releasing a short play every 3 to 5 days on their website. The readings can be seen here or check their Facebook page here.

From Home to Home: Northwest Folklife Festival

Northwest Folklife and Seattle Center have joined to provide a virtual Folklife experience. The virtual festival will take place Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-25, at nwfolklifestreaming.org. Presented by Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, there will be artists, creatives, sponsors and merchants.

More ways to support the Edmonds arts community – as shared by the Edmonds Arts Commission

Make a donation to a favorite organization

Donate the cost of your ticket for a canceled show instead of requesting a refund

See a show or view “virtual galleries” online

See if you can purchase goods or service online from a local artist or gallery

Closures and cancellations:

The following are known to be closed and/or canceled, please confirm on your own before making any schedule changes.

Edmonds Kind of 4th of July

Edmonds Jazz Connection

Cascade Symphony: Current season canceled

Edmonds Center for the Arts: Events currently postponed

Art Walk Edmonds: May Art Walk and June Wine Walk have been canceled

Edmonds Library: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Theater: Temporarily closed

Frances Anderson Center: Temporarily closed

Cascadia Art Museum: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Historical Museum: Temporarily closed

Gallery North: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Driftwood Players: Current season has been canceled

Phoenix Theater: Current season has been canceled

Black Box Theater: Events canceled

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.