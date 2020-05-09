Edmonds Art Beat: Jessica Pillay tells stories through her music, plus writers and artists give back

Growing up in Shoreline, Jessica Pillay has always been drawn to the Edmonds community and waterfront, and is excited to have officially made the city home. Jessica started her musical career at a young age, composing her own songs on piano and showing an aptitude for songwriting early on. She went to a small Christian K-8 school with a focus on arts programming and a connection to music ministry. She played piano for the worship team and continued her love for performing. Studying at the Northwest University in Kirkland, she completed an English degree with a music minor and decided to branch out from her original path of music ministry to be a solo songwriter.

Jessica has re-invented herself as a musician over the last several years. She has found a passion for storytelling in her music, focusing on autobiographical narratives through song. She has used songwriting to help in times where she has struggled with anxiety and depression, using the music to connect with others who have gone through similar issues.

Jessica has been performing in Seattle over the last few years and is looking forward to connecting to the Edmonds music scene. For now, she is performing virtually, having given a concert last weekend, and will be performing a 30-minute set this Saturday at 3:15 p.m. as part of a Livestream on Facebook called Musicians Unite Together Wherever. Find Jessica on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

You can stream Jessica’s music on Bandcamp, Soundcloud, or Spotify.

Local Edmonds authors are donating signed copies of their work to the Edmonds Bookshop:

Inspired by the recent article posted in My Edmonds News highlighting the donation by Ivan Doig’s widow of rare first edition copies of his works to the Edmonds Bookshop, a group of local Edmonds authors have decided to do the same.

Alan Hardwick (author of Never Been this Close to Crazy), Sarah Cannon (author of the prize-winning memoir, The Shame of Losing) and Brad Holden (author of Seattle Prohibition: Bootleggers, Rumrunners & Graft in the Queen City) have donated signed copies of books to the Edmonds Bookshop to be sold in a packaged “Edmonds authors” set to help support local business. The original article about Doig’s donation can be found here.)

Cole Gallery donates to 100 Million Mask Challenge:

Cole Gallery just completed a month-long fundraiser, committing 25% of all art sales to be donated to Providence Hospital’s 100 Million Mask Challenge. What started as an effort from local artist Andy Eccleshall quickly was adopted by Cole Gallery and its artists, creating a $4,525 donation to the challenge to support front line workers. Read more about the efforts by Andy and Cole Gallery here.

From Home to Home: Northwest Folklife Festival

Northwest Folklife and Seattle Center have joined to provide a virtual Folklife experience. The virtual festival will take place Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-25 at nwfolklifestreaming.org, featuring artists, creatives, sponsors and merchants.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.