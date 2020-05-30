Edmonds Art Beat: There are blue skies ahead

Birds bringing cheer to Main Street

Local artist Mona Fairbanks was recently contacted by developer Michael McMurray to do something creative on the construction fence at Main Street and 6th Avenue South. Mona is a very busy artist in the community, teaching art at local schools for the last 25 years and being on the education committee at Cascadia Art Museum. Her art is often related to her interests in threatened and endangered species and native plants and animals.

McMurray asked Mona to create something upbeat for the community. Her love of native species drew her to creating birds. She felt this was something everyone could enjoy, drawing on the inspiration of birds flocking together, just as our community has come together.

The installation has 22 birds total, comprised of seven different species. There are inspiring comment bubbles to cheer those who will pass by.

At the end of the installation (no end date yet) Mona has decided to sell each bird and donate 50% of the profits to PAWS, a non-profit where she volunteers regularly. The McMurray family has kindly offered to match all donations from this project.

Contact Mona directly if interested in purchasing one of the birds. You can see more of Mona’s work at her website or at Lynn Hanson’s gallery in Pioneer Square.

Edmonds Center for the Arts Announces its 20-21 season

Tickets for the newly announced 20-21 season at Edmonds Center for the Arts are now on sale. Featured artists including Mary Wilson of The Supremes and Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Asleep at The Wheel and so much more. Learn more here.

Coloring Pages to Cover Cascadia Art Museum’s windows

If you have walked by the store windows at the Cascadia Art Museum, you may have noticed they could use some colorful cheer. You can join the coloring fun to cover the windows with coloring pages. Each coloring page is based off a woodblock print from a Northwest artist. Choose your favorite from the website (or pick up a printed version outside the main door) and get creative. Finished artwork can be dropped off at the white box outside the main doors to the museum, or scanned and sent electronically to director@cascadiaartmuseum.org.

More ways to support the Edmonds arts community – as shared by the Edmonds Arts Commission