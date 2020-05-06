Edmonds Booktalk: Book ideas for mom, delivered to your door

We made it to May. So that’s good.

Edmonds Bookshop is still closed and we will be for at least a while longer, but we are still able to get books to you! Order online on our website www.edmondsbookshop.com, quickly sign up for your free account, and we will have books delivered directly to your door. How great is that?!

And don’t forget a book for your mom – Mother’s Day is May 10 this year!

If you have any questions get in touch with us by email: edmondsbookshop@msn.com, and we’ll get back to you just as soon as we can.

Keep in touch with us.

We will keep posting our latest favorite reads, along with links to all kinds of book-related interesting things! On our website, facebook, Instagram, and twitter. All the links are here:

www.edmondsbookshop.com

www.facebook.com/pg/EdmondsBookshop/posts/

www.instagram.com/edmondsbookshop/

twitter.com/edmondsbookshop

May 2020 Book Club Book:

Just because we are not meeting in person, does not mean you can’t read the books! Our selections for book club are carefully chosen, and there is always something interesting to think about.

“Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History” by Keith O’Brien.

The untold story of five women who fought to compete against men in the high-stakes national air races of the 1920s and 1930s–and won.

Check here for the rest of this years’ book club list:

edmondsbookshop.indielite.org/edmonds-bookshop-book-club

And at the bottom of that page is a list of most of the titles our book club has read over the years. A great source if you are looking for ideas!

Recent book releases of note:

“Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez. The bestselling author returns with a novel focused on Antonia Vega, a recently retired English professor and writer whose husband unexpectedly dies and whose sister disappears.

“Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler. From the beloved and best-selling author, a sparkling new novel about misperception, second chances, and the sometimes elusive power of human connection.

“How Much of These Hills Is Gold” by C Pam Zhang. An electric debut novel set against the twilight of the American gold rush, two siblings are on the run in an unforgiving landscape—trying not just to survive but to find a home.

“Three Hours in Paris” by Cara Black. A stand-alone WWII spy-thriller from the author of the Aimée Leduc mystery series.

“Chosen Ones” by Veronica Roth. In her first adult novel, the author blends sci-fi and fantasy to explore everything that comes after the tidy endings of chosen-hero narratives: PTSD, identity crises, unwanted fame. And, oh yeah, getting asked to save the world. Again.

“City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert. Now in paperback.

“Disappearing Earth” by Julia Phillips. The National Book Award Finalist now in paperback.

“Masked Prey: Prey Novel #30” by John Sandford. Lucas Davenport investigates a vitriolic blog that seems to be targeting the children of U.S. politicians in the latest thriller.

“The Talented Mr. Varg: Detective Varg Novel #2” by Alexander McCall Smith. In this second installment Ulf and his team investigate a notorious lothario–a wolf of a man whose bad reputation may, much to his chagrin, be all bark and no bite.

Some books of note being released in May: A little something for everyone this month! Peruse this small selection, search for more information on any of the titles on our website, and order yourself a book – and don’t forget a book for your mom!

“Sea Wife: A Novel” by Amity Gaige. From the highly acclaimed author of “Schroder”, a smart, sophisticated literary page-turner about a young family who escape suburbia for a yearlong sailing trip that upends all of their lives. April 28, 2020.

“All Adults Here” by Emma Straub. A modern family saga of three generations thrown together, whether they like it or not — and a lot of the time, they don’t. An interview at her publisher’s website here. [https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/articles/emma-straub/]

And one on NPR here. May 4, 2020.

“The Paris Hours: A Novel” by Alex George. Told over the course of a single day in 1927, The Paris Hours takes four ordinary people whose stories, told together, are as extraordinary as the glorious city they inhabit. Staff recommended. May 5, 2020.

“Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father, and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking” by Bill Buford. A hilariously self-deprecating, highly obsessive account of the author’s adventures, in the world of French haute cuisine, for anyone who’s ever found joy in cooking and eating food with their family. May 5, 2020.

“The Louvre: The Many Lives of the World’s Most Famous Museum” by James Gardner. Art critic Gardner traces the turbulent history of Paris’s Louvre Museum from fortress to castle to center of France’s cultural universe in this engrossing account, revealing a building that Gardner calls “as great a work of art as anything it contains.” Fast-paced and evocative, this is a must for Francophones as well as art and architecture lovers. May 5, 2020.

“The Mother Code” by Carole Stivers. The year is 2049. Humanity’s survival depends on genetically engineered children, incubated and raised by robots that were each programmed with a unique “mother code.” This debut asks: What makes a mother? How deep do the bonds between parents and children go? Steven Spielberg already owns the film rights. May 5, 2020.

“Big Summer: A Novel” by Jennifer Weiner. A sparkling novel about the complexities of female relationships, the pitfalls of living out loud and online, and the resilience of the human heart, Big Summer is a witty, moving story about family, friendship, and figuring out what matters most. May 5, 2020.

“Exile Music” by Jennifer Steil. A novel based on an unexplored slice of World War II history, following a young Jewish girl whose family flees refined and urbane Vienna for safe harbor in the mountains of Bolivia. May 5, 2020.

“The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate. In this sequel to “The One and Only Ivan,” Bob sets out on a dangerous journey in search of his long-lost sister with the help of his two best friends, Ivan and Ruby. As a hurricane approaches and time is running out, Bob finds courage he never knew he had and learns the true meaning of friendship and family. For young readers. May 5, 2020.

“The Hour of Fate: Theodore Roosevelt, J.P. Morgan, and the Battle to Transform American Capitalism” by Susan Berfield. A riveting narrative of Wall Street buccaneering, political intrigue, and two of American history’s most colossal characters, struggling for mastery in an era of social upheaval and rampant inequality. May 5, 2020.

“The Book of V.” by Anna Solomon. This propulsive historical novel intertwines the lives of the Bible’s Queen Esther, a senator’s wife in the 1970s, and a Brooklyn mother in 2016, whose stories trace surprising and moving parallels across centuries. May 5, 2020.

“The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think” by Jennifer Ackerman. From the bestselling author of “The Genius of Birds,” a radical investigation into the bird way of being, and the recent scientific research that is dramatically shifting our understanding of birds — how they live and how they think. May 5, 2020.

“The Guest Book” by Sarah Blake. Now in paperback. Staff recommended. May 5, 2020.

“The Girl Who Lived Twice: A Lisbeth Salander Novel, Continuing Stieg Larsson’s Millennium Series” by David Lagercrantz. Now in paperback. May 5, 2020.

“Anna of Kleve, The Princess in the Portrait” by Alison Weir. The latest in her Six Tudor Queens series, now in paperback. May 5, 2020.

“The Last Trial” by Scott Turow. In this explosive legal thriller, two formidable men collide: a celebrated criminal defense lawyer at the end of his career and his lifelong friend, a renowned doctor accused of murder. At 85 years old, Alejandro ‘Sandy’ Stern, a brilliant defense lawyer with his health failing but spirit intact, is on the brink of retirement. But when his old friend Dr. Kiril Pafko, a former Nobel Prize winner in Medicine, is faced with charges of insider trading, fraud, and murder, his entire life’s work is put in jeopardy, and Stern decides to take on one last trial. May 12, 2020.

“Sorry for Your Trouble” by Richard Ford. Pulitzer-Prize winner Ford’s latest is a short story collection that explores themes of love and loss, taking readers to his native Mississippi, as well as New Orleans and Canada. The volume includes a novella, The Run of Yourself, which depicts a New Orleans widower learning to cope without his Irish wife. May 12, 2020.

“Devolution” by Max Brooks. The author brings his signature madcap blending of disparate forms to the Bigfoot legend, as discovered through a set of found journals and an extensive original investigation. Part horror story, part survival tale, part science writing, Devolution promises maximum fun immediately. May 12, 2020.

“Shakespeare for Squirrels: Fool #3” by Christopher Moore. Shakespeare meets Dashiell Hammett in this wildly entertaining murder mystery. An uproarious, hardboiled take on the Bards most performed play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, featuring Pocket, the hero of “Fool” and “The Serpent of Venice,” along with his sidekick, Drool, and pet monkey, Jeff. May 12, 2020.

“Atomic Spy: The Dark Lives of Klaus Fuchs” by Nancy Thorndike Greenspan. The author dives into the mysteries of the Klaus Fuchs espionage case and emerges with a classic Cold War biography of intrigue and torn loyalties. Atomic Spy is a mesmerizing morality tale, told with fresh sources and empathy. May 12, 2020.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins. This is a prequel, taking place in Panem 60 years before the events of “The Hunger Games.” Collins says the theme of the novel is the lengths we will go to survive, “the reconstruction period ten years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days—as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet—provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.” Read an excerpt here. [https://songbirdsandsnakes.com/readnow/] May 19, 2020.

“Rodham: A Novel” by Curtis Sittenfeld. Brilliantly weaving a riveting fictional tale into actual historical events, the author delivers an uncannily astute and witty story for our times. In exploring the loneliness, moral ambivalence, and iron determination that characterize the quest for political power, as well as both the exhilaration and painful compromises demanded of female ambition in a world still run mostly by men, Rodham is a singular and unforgettable novel. May 19, 2020.

“To Wake the Giant: A Novel of Pearl Harbor” by Jeff Shaara. The bestselling master of military historical fiction tells the story of Pearl Harbor as only he can in the first novel of a gripping new series set in World War II’s Pacific theater. May 19, 2020.

“Stray: A Memoir” by Stephanie Danler. From the bestselling author of “Sweetbitter,” a memoir of growing up in a family shattered by lies and addiction, and of one woman’s attempts to find a life beyond the limits of her past. May 19, 2020.

“Eat a Peach” by David Chang and Gabe Ulla. The chef behind Momofuku and star of Netflix’s Ugly Delicious gets uncomfortably real in his debut memoir. David Chang lays bare his self-doubt and ruminates on mental health. He explains the ideas that guide him and demonstrates how cuisine is a weapon against complacency and racism. May 19, 2020.

“Hollywood Park” by Mikel Jollett. A remarkable memoir of a tumultuous life. Mikel Jollett was born into one of the country’s most infamous cults, and subjected to a childhood filled with poverty, addiction, and emotional abuse. Yet, ultimately, his is a story of fierce love and family loyalty told in a raw, poetic voice that signals the emergence of a uniquely gifted writer. May 26, 2020.

“Girls of Summer” by Nancy Thayer. One life-changing summer on Nantucket brings about exhilarating revelations for a single mother and her two grown children in this sensational novel from New York Times bestselling author Nancy Thayer. May 26, 2020.

“All My Mother’s Lovers” by Ilana Masad. Told over the course of a funeral and shiva, and written with enormous wit and warmth, this is an exciting debut novel. A unique meditation on the universality and particularity of family ties and grief, and a tender and biting portrait of sex, gender, and identity. May 26, 2020.

— By Elaine Mattson

Edmonds native Elaine Mattson has worked at The Edmonds Bookshop off and on since she was 12 years old, and has also worked at a book wholesaler, a book publisher, and for the book publishing division of a large local software company (yes, that one). “I was raised a book lover [thanks, Mom!],” Mattson says. “We got book lights by our beds as soon as we were old enough to read. And then I probably got in trouble for reading too late the very next night. And I still read too late!