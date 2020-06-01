Edmonds City Council June 2 to discuss another option for replacing sludge incinerator

In a discussion postponed from last week’s meeting, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday, June 2 will hear a presentation on another option for replacing the city’s aging sludge incinerator.

Public works staff last year proposed a pyrolysis system that thermally decomposes organic materials at high heat with little to no oxygen. But according to Tuesday night’s agenda, due a variety of factors — including rising cost estimates — the city is now looking at a gasification process.

The council will also discuss the idea of producing a public service announcement encouraging the use of facial coverings in the city.

Under action items, the council will consider an ordinance updating the city’s flood hazard regulations and an PUD easement for the Edmonds Waterfront Center, now under construction.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and is being broadcast online and on cable television channels 21 (Comcast) and 39 (Frontier) remotely to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders. You can see the complete agenda here.