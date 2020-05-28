Edmonds College extends remote operations through June 19

Edmonds College said Monday it will extend its remote operations through June 19. Pending any further guidance on closure from Snohomish County or Washington State, Edmonds College offices currently plan to reopen to the public no earlier than Monday, June 22.

Based on Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase 1 Higher Education and Critical Infrastructure Workforce Training Restart, the college began offering a limited number of classes with a hands-on component in-person and on campus starting Monday, May 18. There are mandatory steps that students and employees are required to follow in order to visit campus.

Students who are not attending in-person classes should not come to campus. All services are available remotely, and staff and faculty are available via email. Information on advising, emergency funding, financial aid, updates and alerts, resources, and more can be found at edcc.edu/spring2020. Questions may be directed to the campus operator, by calling 425-640-1459 (press 0) or texting 425-243-0867.

All updates regarding the college’s response to COVID-19 are posted at edcc.edu/coronavirus.