Edmonds Heights robotics team hosting May 28 drop-off event to fill homeless teen care packages

Edmonds Heights K-12’s robotics team — FTC 3805 Atomic Robotics — is holding a drop-off donation event Thursday, May 28 to create care packets for Teen Feed, a local organization that provides meals for homeless teens.

Items may be dropped off from 3-5 p.m. May 28 at the school, located at 23200 100th Ave. W. in Edmonds. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves while practicing proper safety measures.

Requested items include:

-$5-$10 gift cards to Safeway/Target

-Medium and large men’s underwear

-Cheap sunglasses

-Socks

-Water bottles

-Bottled water

-Ziploc bags

-Travel size hygiene items such as hand sanitizer, sun screen, stick deodorant

-Nutritious snacks such as beef jerky, apple sauce, soft granola bars, fruit snacks, etc.