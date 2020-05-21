Edmonds Municipal Court pro tem judge wins Air Reserve Component JAG of the Year award

An Edmonds Municipal Court pro tem judge has been named the Judge Advocate General (JAG) of the Year in the Air Reserve Component category.Air Force Reserve’s 446th Airlift Wing Staff

Judge Advocate Lt. Col. Hanna Yang, a Bothell resident, was selected as the 2019 Harmon Award recipient. She as served as a pro tem judge in Edmonds since January 2019.

The Harmon Award is named after Maj. Gen. Reginald C. Harmon, who served as the first Judge Advocate General of the Air Force in 1948. It recognizes the most outstanding Air Reserve Component JAG officer, in the grade of lieutenant colonel or below, based on training accomplishments or contribution to mission support, exhibition of leadership in the military or civilian community, and enrollment in off-duty programs of professional self-improvement.

Yang received her law degree from Boston University’s School of Law in 2005 and entered the Air Force a year later. She has served as an assistant staff judge advocate, deployed assistant staff judge advocate, assistant professor of law, deputy staff judge advocate, and deployed staff judge advocate. Yang is admitted to practice in Washington and California.

“Lt. Col. Yang led her legal office team to success, receiving a Superior Team Award from the 2019 Unit Effectiveness Inspection as well as accolades from the Article Six legal office inspection,” said Col. Paul Skipworth, 446th AW commander. “In the end, she quietly spent hours writing award packages for her team members and turned them in without seeking any recognition for herself. It took some convincing to get her to provide inputs for her own award nomination. I am incredibly pleased to see her efforts and leadership recognized at the Air Force level.”

Additionally, Yang deployed to Iraq as the JAG for an Air Force unit supporting Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.