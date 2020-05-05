Edmonds Museum Garden Market: How it will work, list of vendors and pre-ordering info

This Saturday, May 9, the Edmonds Historical Museum will be opening its annual Garden Market, located this year on 5th Avenue North between Bell and Main Street. The hours will be 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. as they have always been, but you will see many changes once you arrive.

Our market will have a designated entrance at Bell and 5th in front of Centennial Plaza, and an exit by the fountain on Main Street. Every vendor will be separated by at least 10 feet, and we ask that shoppers walk down the street, doing their shopping as they move from Bell Street to Main Street while maintaining proper social distancing.

The new design, which we developed with the assistance of the Snohomish Health District and city officials, limits our vendor count to just 20 for now, but we hope to be able to expand some once more vegetables and fruits ripen. The new guidelines will only allow about 40 shoppers in the market at a time, so please, we ask that only one member of the household do the shopping, and that you have a list ready when you arrive. At the entrance of the market, we will have a map for you to look at before you enter to best plan your shopping route through the market.

So, now, you may ask, just who will be at the market — and can I pre-order some of my purchases so I can just stop in, pick up and move on? To be honest, many of our vendors are still working out a pre-ordering plan, which we will be posting later, but for now here is a list of who is expected on Opening Day and — if available — a contact method for pre-ordering:

Farmers:

Alvarez Organic Farm – certified organic vegetables from the Alvarez Farm in Mabton. To pre-order, email them at wholesale@alvarezorganic.com,

Frog Song Farm – row crop vegetables grown at Nate’s Farm in Mount Vernon.

Martin Family Orchard – Conventionally grown orchard fruit and frozen ciders from Orondo.

Holmquist Hazelnut Orchards – Grown in Lynden. To order, visit www.holmquisthazelnuts.com

Sky Valley Family Farm, LLC – pork, chicken and eggs from Startup. Pre-order through www.skyvalleyfamilyfarm.com

Flower Growers:

Teng Garden – pre-made bouquets and some veggies grown in Snohomish

Neng Garden – pre-made bouquets. To pre-order, message their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Neng-Garden-184980301547669

The Old Farmer – pre-made bouquets. To pre-order, message their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/oldfarmer99

Pa Garden – pre-made bouquets from their farm in Snohomish

Farmer/Processor:

Finn River Farm & Cidery – From their orchard in Chimacum. To order email markets@Finnriver.com

Lopez Island Vineyards – From their farm. To pre-order, shop www.lopezvineyards.com/shop

Processors:

Wilson Fish – fresh and smoked salmon, halibut and more. Caught off the Washington coast. To order, message them at www.facebook.com/Wilson-Fish-Markets-142645242418035

Deborah’s Homemade Pies – freshly made pies. Visit www.DeborahsPies.com or email Deborah.kerns@gmail.com.

Shen Zen Tea – bottled kombucha, locally brewed.

Pete’s Perfect Toffee – toffee and fudge. To pre-order, go to petestoffee.square.site,

La Pasta – handmade fresh pasta,

Pop’s Kettle Corn – packaged kettle corn from our longtime friends. To pre- order, visit nwpkc.com

Patty Pan Cooperative – frozen tamales, chocolates. To pre-order, visit patty-pan-coop.square.site

Bubba’s Salsa – freshly made salsas and chips

Snohomish Bakery – freshly baked goodness. Email to pre-order: admin@snobake.com

See you at the market!!

— By Christina Martin