Edmonds Museum Garden Market opens to blue skies — and a healthy dose of distancing

In what will be remembered by many as the day Edmonds took its first big step out of the COVID-19 funk, market season kicked off in style as the Edmonds Museum’s Garden Market opened for the 2020 season.

“To me, this our first official step in opening back up,” said Mayor Mike Nelson, who stopped by to pick up some fresh floral bouquets. “This is our first real test of how reopening will work viewed through the lens of social distancing, and the things we learn will help guide us as we move forward.”

To maintain distances and operate safely, there are new rules and guideline in place to help protect both market-goers and vendors. These include maintaining a 6-foot distance, reminding anyone who is sick to go home, and not using the market as a place to socialize and linger, but rather as an outdoor grocery store where you make your purchases and take them home. To ensure that all are on board, representatives of the Snohomish Health District were on hand to help coach vendors and volunteers.

“I think we can call this the official reopening of Edmonds,” said long-time Market Manager Christina Martin. “We’re following health department guidelines and limiting the number of customers in the market at any one time to two per vendor. We have 19 vendors today, so we’re only allowing 38 customers in at a time. So far everyone is cooperating and things are going very smoothly.”

To maintain this, market volunteers enforce a one-way flow of shoppers with controlled entry and exit gates at Bell and Main Streets respectively, counting customers as they enter and leave to ensure that they stay within the allowed number in the market at any one time.

Museum Board President Jerry Freeland was on hand and was clearly pleased with how well the first market day was working.

“We’re down to about a third of the normal number of vendors at the Garden Market,” she said. “The Summer Market is set to open on the third Saturday in June, and what we’re learning here will help shape how it will run. But for today, I just love seeing the line of folks at the entry gate coming out to participate in our community.”

And it’s not just the organizers — the enthusiasm was shared by shoppers and vendors alike.

“This is so exciting,” said market-goer Jeri Hamilton. “It’s such a happy day to come out and be together again as a community.”

“We’re really pleased to be back,” said Brent and Kristen of Lopez Island Vineyards. “We have a number of regular customers here in Edmonds and are looking forward to seeing them. We wish we could offer tastings, but we have some great wines for you to take home.”

For Market Manager Christina Martin, Saturday was the beginning of a learn-as-you-go process, with the lessons guiding market operations in the coming weeks.

“We’re still in the process of figuring out the new system for running a farmers’ market during COVID times,” she added. “We’ll get it all sorted as we grow, with the prime goal of keeping everyone as safe as possible. But for today I can say that we’re here, you can come down, shop safely, and enjoy all the fresh fruits, vegetables, wines, fish and more from Washington state.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel