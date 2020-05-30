“Edmonds not immune to racism’: Diversity Commission issues statement

Tragically, this is a recurring scenario where African-American citizens are disproportionately arrested and killed. Even this week’s additional incident of police being called by a white woman on innocent bird-watcher Christian Cooper in Central Park belies this spectrum of injustice.

The fact that these incidents continue to happen is a reminder of the deep work that needs to happen within families, communities, and government to root out systemic injustice and inequity.

Our African-American citizens and neighbors are most impacted and are continually traumatized by these recurring events. They are in our thoughts and heavy hearts.

To work towards fairness, equity and inclusion on the broad, national scale, we first must start at home. We need to recognize and accept that Edmonds is not immune to racism and inequities. In the last four years we have had several racially charged incidents. There were the racial slurs graffitied in a local elementary school and on neighborhood streets, and Swastikas sprayed on cars and in trees at a local park. Other incidents directly targeted African-Americans: A young father walking on Sunset Ave with his children was called the N word by a driver (the Diversity Commission was formed in response to this). Two African-American contractors found a noose hanging in their work site. An African-American woman attending the writer’s conference was called a racial slur by a passerby. A brother and sister were threatened and called the N word while taking photos for a school project near a local business. Most recently, Asian-Americans have been targeted and harassed in relation to COVID-19.

The Edmonds Diversity Commission is dedicated to continuing to work with our community and within City government to help guide policies around fairness, equity and inclusion.

We want to encourage all members of our community to be vigilant and mindful of inequities and discrimination, engage in reflective and thoughtful conversations, and to seek ways in which we can continue to come together as a community.

We are all vulnerable and have been affected in different ways during this pandemic. However, these tragic events further exacerbate the hardships endured within our marginalized communities. Please take care of yourselves and one another and strive towards a stronger and more unified community when we come together again.