Edmonds Police Blotter: April 21-27, 2020

April 21

9400 block 234th Street Southwest: Report of subject running through yards resulted in a warrant arrest.

22700 block Highway 99: A sleeping man was removed from business property.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A customer car at a business was found to have a broken window. No known theft.

18600 block 92nd Avenue West: A resident surrendered firearms for destruction.

700 block 6th Avenue North: A naked man was taken to the hospital for a medical/mental health evaluation.

24100 block 78th Place West: Roommates had a verbal argument.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A shoplifter from a local business fled the area.

April 22

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An argument occurred between husband and wife.

23700 block Highway 99: A subject involved in an unknown disturbance was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

23700 block Highway 99: A man discovered sleeping behind a business with needles around him was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

22000 block Highway 99: A man detained for an outstanding warrant was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A neighbor reported to police that household members were having a verbal argument that involved yelling.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A subject called a health care facility and made threats to harm health care workers.

22500 block Highway 99: Two men stole alcohol from a business. One of them pushed and threatened an employee before fleeing.

227oo block 78th Avenue West: Subject received a scam email threatening to release sensitive videos if Bitcoin was not paid.

April 23

7900 block 196th Place Southwest: A palm tree was dug up and stolen from a yard.

24111 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A business discovered a fraudulent charges to its account.

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: Mail was stolen from a mailbox sometime overnight.

22700 block 105th Avenue West: A homeless woman was reported as missing by family after no contact in several weeks.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for attempted theft after concealing store merchandise in his backpack.

April 24

9600 block 231st Place Southwest: Email scam involving BitCoin and threats of salacious personal videos being released was reported.

900 block Cary Road: Police received a report of possible financial abuse of an elderly person.

232100 block Highway 99: Police checked the welfare of a man making suicidal statements on social media. He was found safe and denied having suicidal ideas.

22900 block Highway 99: A customer failed to return rented power equipment.

22500 block Highway 99: Theft of ice cream was reported.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A woman was removed after climbing over a fence and loitering within a daycare playground.

23400 block 92nd Avenue West: A resident found property in shed that belonged to someone else. Possibly related to other thefts in the area.

21900 block Highway 99: Police found a large amount of drugs on a man arrested for shoplifting.

April 25

23800 block Highway 99: An unoccupied vehicle reported stolen in Seattle was recovered. The owner was notified and picked up the vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: Police contacted subjects in a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for drug possession and the passenger was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia.

21700 block 84th Avenue West: Resident was alerted to fraudulent credit card charges and unknown users added to account.

24000 block Highway 99: Illicit narcotics were located on a subject arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

22300 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD provided assist to Lynnwood PD for a vehicle pursuit that entered Edmonds. Suspect was stopped and arrested. Read more here.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A bank of mailboxes was damaged and entered. Mail from other jurisdictions was recovered at the scene.

800 block Main Street: A verbal disturbance was reported between roommates

23600 block Highway 99: Drug paraphernalia was found on a man arrested for trespassing.

100 block Railroad Avenue: A disorderly man was arrested for warrants.

400 block Admiral Way: Subject reported losing wallet while visiting waterfront.

20700 block Highway 99: Complaint of damage to motel bed caused by patron.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Hospital reported a patient with a stab wound. The patient claimed it was accidental and declined to provide any information.

April 26

1000 block 242nd Place Southwest: Officers assisted a Snohomish County Designated Crisis Responder with evaluation of a mental health patient.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: Switched license plates located on two vehicles were removed for destruction.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight but no items were stolen.

22800 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for trespassing in an abandoned house.

1100 block B Avenue South: Items were stolen from an unlocked car.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: Closed daycare discovers surveillance video of a subject entering a fenced area and injecting apparent narcotics. Numerous hypodermic needles were recovered and disposed of.

21600 block Highway 99: Police contacted a subject for unlawful bus conduct. He was cited for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia

April 27

8100 block 215th Place Southwest: A suspicious man was caught on camera prowling vehicles.

21000 block 80th Place West: A burglary suspect fled on a bicycle after being confronted by residents in locked duplex laundry and community rooms.

23600 block Highway 99: Police received a report of an unknown suspect stealing numerous bags of shrimp.

8600 block 204th Street Southwest: A suicidal resident who called for police was taken to the hospital for mental health needs.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police received a third-party report of a disturbance at a residence. The male and female residents claimed they were having a verbal argument.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A locked truck was entered and tools taken.

23500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence sometime overnight.