Edmonds Police Blotter: April 28-May 4

April 28

19800 block 77th Place West: Mail likely stolen from other locations recovered near mailboxes.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: An unknown subject attempted to gain entry into an apartment through sliding glass door.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for third-degree theft.

200 block 2nd Avenue North: A storage unit below an apartment building was broken into.

23500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assaulting his roommate.

20300 block 83rd Avenue West: Unknown suspect(s) spray paints swastikas on two trees at Yost Park. (See related story here.)

21900 block Highway 99: A woman arrested for theft was also found to have drugs.

900 block Mountain Lane: A parent reported concerns about the mental state of son.

21900 block Highway 99: A security guard was assaulted at a business.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest A homeowner association requests extra patrols for ongoing incidents.

7300 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20500 block 78th Place West: A suspicious vehicle was seen taking a package from a mailbox.

1100 block A Avenue South: Report of an internet electronic currency scam.

April 29

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken and a backpack stolen. No suspects.

600 block Edmonds Way: A suspect was arrested for breaking into a day care van and sleeping inside.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken. No known theft or suspects.

22200 block Highway 99: An unwanted motel guest was removed from the property.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A work vehicle window was broken and tools stolen from inside.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: Victim discovered fraudulent credit card charges.

22500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was trespassed from a business.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A discharged patient was removed after repeatedly attempting to return.

April 30

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken and clothing stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant after being caught shoplifting.

May 1

22900 block Highway 99: Police responding to a report of a man yelling in the area resulted in citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

8400 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled with wallet and keys stolen. Fraudulent credit card charges were also reported.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A fraudulent unemployment claim was made under an employee’s name.

100 block West Dayton Street: Nuisance complaint resulted in a warrant arrest and discovery of drug paraphernalia.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Welfare check of a vehicle’s occupant led to arrest for DUI.

600 block Edmonds Way: Copper network cable was stolen from a carport.

1000 block 8th Avenue South: Victim reported Social Security number was used to open a fraudulent cell phone account.

16500 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a report of a dog being bit by another dog while being walked.

22300 block 95th Place West: Complainant alleged inappropriate touching by a friend two years prior when both were juveniles.

23800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a motel parking lot.

21900 block Highway 99: Medical assistance was provided to a subject apparently suffering from an overdose.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was charged with third-degree theft and trespassing.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A hospital security officer was assaulted by a patient attempting to avoid an involuntary mental health evaluation.

May 2

8800 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman was removed from an apartment complex.

600 block Edmonds Way: Police received a report of subjects squatting in an abandoned home, but didn’t locate any one.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Police arrested a woman for assault,

7700 block 192nd Place Southwest: Victim reported assault by an ex-wife.

16100 block 75th Place West: Police contact with subjects on railroad property resulted in a citation for under 21 possession of marijuana.

May 3

21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman were cited for shoplifting.

500 block Dayton Street: A woman was arrested after unlawfully entering residence, taking items and pushing the homeowner when confronted.

17100 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance, no assault.

800 block Bell Street: A bicycle was reported as stolen from a yard.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Reports of s male subject looking into vehicles resulted in a warrant arrest.