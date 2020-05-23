Edmonds Police Blotter: May 12-18, 2020

Between May 12-18, the Edmonds Police Department reported 104 cases of identity theft related to unemployment fraud. The department recently issued advice regarding what to do in the event personal information is used to file false unemployment claims.

May 12

400 block 3rd Avenue North: Reporting party received threatening phone call.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for attempted vehicle theft, malicious mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A husband was arrested for misdemeanor assault against his wife.

1400 block 9th Avenue North: A civil dispute was reported over an elder woman’s health care.

700 block 9th Avenue North: A collision led to a DUI and hit-and-run arrest

May 13

8000 block Olympic View Drive: A citizen reported vehicle was stolen but later realized simply forgot its location.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was entered and items stolen.

20800 block 74th Avenue West: Police received a report of a vehicle prowl with items stolen.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was prowled with no theft reported.

20800 block 74th Avenue West: A package was stolen from a mailbox.

20900 block 74th Avenue West: An unlocked car was entered and items taken.

11000 block Berry Lane: A resident turned over three firearms and shotgun ammunition to police for destruction.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between husband and wife

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Report of a possible DUI led to a DUI arrest.

May 14

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A report of a suspicious occupied vehicle results in arrest of man for warrants and narcotics charges.

80200 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man was caught on camera attempting to access a resident’s vehicle.

23700 block Highway 99: Drug paraphernalia and providing false information charges were referred on a subject who fled on foot during a disturbance investigation.

24100 block 78th Place West: Police assisted fire department with subject stuck in brambles.

17300 block 72nd Avenue West: A verbal argument occurred between husband and wife.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Reporting party received a suspicious phone call perceived to be threatening.

23800 block Highway 99: A Lynnwood missing person was found safe at a business.

800 block Poplar Way: Theft from unlocked vehicle occurred.

23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal argument between boyfriend and girlfriend.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A community mailbox was broken into, and multiple boxes were pried open.

22500 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed after creating a disturbance at a business.

20500 block 81st Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.

24100 block 78th Place West: Criminal charges were referred for an ex-girlfriend who threw frozen food at the reporting party.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from a hospital after causing a disturbance.

May 15

22100 block Highway 99: A man caused a disturbance at ex-girlfriend’s motel room.

210300 block 74th Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between three subjects.

8000 block 238th Street Southwest: A man stole a bicycle from an open yard.

23700 block 77th Avenue West: A handgun was reported stolen from a locked vehicle.

24100 block 77th Place West: Work items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

8900 block 179th Place Southwest: A resident found a knife in the street and turned it in to police.

20000 block 81st Avenue West: A wallet was lost or stolen and credit cards inside were used at a store.

21900 block Highway 99: Dispute over a parking stall led to a vehicle being damaged.

21600 block 81st Avenue West: An elderly person reported missing from a residence was later located safe and returned home.

23600 block 78th Place West: An estranged spouse was cited for property damage during a dispute over child custody

21900 block Highway 99: A subject passed a forged payroll check at a grocery store.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A welfare check was requested for children not attending school online.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A telephone scam resulted in a $5,000 loss a via gift card purchase.

May 16

23900 block Highway 99: Report of a disturbance resulted in arrest and booking of a man for violating a protection order.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Multiple vehicles in a parking lot were broken into and some items were stolen.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident discovered a vehicle prowled and items stolen.

23800 block 86th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for trespassing in a yard and masturbating.

21900 block Highway 99: A male was removed from a business following a theft complaint.

21900 block Highway 99: During a collision investigation, a man was arrested for false statements and driving with a suspended license.

300 block Admiral Way: A man trespassing on marina property was taken to the hospital with an injured ankle sustained from jumping over a fence.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from a grocery store

May 17

21400 block Highway 99: A subject cited for jaywalking in front of highway traffic was arrested for warrants and released to another agency.

23028 block 100th Avenue West: A woman was removed from a business after shoplifting.

23600 block 97th Place West: A woman was cited for returning to a private residence that she had been removed from.

21900 block Highway 99: A man arrested for shoplifting was additionally charged with drug possession.

21900 block Highway 99: A man detained for theft was found to possess drugs and paraphernalia and booked into jail.

23600 block 78th Place West: A woman was accused of grabbing the butt of a neighbor’s daughter but police found no supporting evidence.

7600 block Ballinger Way: A man robbed a convenience store.

May 18

204100 block 20th Place West: Edmonds PD assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a stolen vehicle suspect.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested and booked for misdemeanor assault of her ex-boyfriend.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Computer service fraud was reported.

24100 block 101st Avenue West: A suspect opened a credit card account in the victim’s name.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for shoplifting.

240th Street Southwest/84th Avenue West: Report of a suspicious male at closed business resulted in a warrant arrest.

23600 block Edmonds Way: A woman refusing to leave the property was removed and cited for assault of a known acquaintance.