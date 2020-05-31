Edmonds Police Blotter: May 19-25, 2020

Between May 19-25, the Edmonds Police Department reported 232 cases of identity theft related to unemployment fraud. The department recently issued advice regarding what to do in the event personal information is used to file false unemployment claims.

May 19

23000 block Edmonds Way: Victim reported an online puppy scam involving repeated requests for more money, transport fees, crate, vaccinations, etc. No puppy received.

200 block Caspers Street: Police responded to complaint regarding ongoing disposal of dog feces on personal property

24000 block 87th Avenue West: A woman was captured on a Ring camera stealing a package from a residence.

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: An intoxicated juvenile was involved in a verbal altercation with friends.

23800 block Highway 99: Victim reported threats by a known subject but declined to pursue charges.

May 20

7800 block 203rd Street Southwest: Suspected in attempted mail theft was identified, cited and released.

22500 block 72nd Place West: A vehicle was prowled and loose coins were stolen

1000 block Olympic Avenue: A man reported an unauthorized credit card was issued in his name.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A disturbance report was determined to be a group with prior relationships arguing over drugs.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for shoplifting from a store.

23700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a male overdosing in a field. Subject was located, Narcan was applied and he was transported to the hospital.

7600 block Olympic View Drive: Police received a report of a subject inserting a metal rod into a USPS mail drop box.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An argument occurred between husband and wife.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and paperwork stolen.

23200 block Highway 99: Property was damaged during a verbal argument. Criminal charges were declined.

May 21

22300 block Highway 99: Unknown suspect(s) broke a business window with a rock.

22200 block Highway 99: Two people were remove from a motel.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was booked into jail for theft and narcotics charges after drugs found in her possession.

22100 block Highway 99: An unregistered motel guest refusing to leave was removed.

19100 block 88th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between father and adult son over missing mail.

7500 bloc 210th Street Southwest: Miscellaneous items were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

18200 block 76th Avenue West: A woman discovered unknown accounts and credit inquiries in her name.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was burglarized and numerous items stolen.

23100 block 75th Place West: Report of a verbal disturbance resulted in arrest of woman for assaulting her boyfriend.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a store at request of management.

May 22

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: Vehicles were prowled and items stolen.

9800 block 228th Place Southwest: A homeowner discovered possible narcotics left by a vacation rental client.

200 block Main Street: A condo building was damaged by graffiti markings.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle recovered by another agency was determined to have an unreported stolen license plate from Edmonds affixed to it.

20500 block 80th Avenue West: Victim discovered an unauthorized check drawn on account.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for shoplifting.

23600 block 99th Place West: Reporting party gave money to a scam website selling dogs.

21900 block Highway 99: Man and woman were cited and released for theft from a grocery store.

May 23

22100 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered at a motel.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was entered and property stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

May 24

21100 block 78th Avenue West: A vehicle was broken into and items stolen.

20900 block 78th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight and items stolen

22200 block Highway 99: A third party report of screaming in a motel room resulted in arrest of man for theft and harassment against ex-girlfriend.

20600 block 77th Place West: A vehicle was prowled overnight.

20800 block 78th Avenue West: Suspect crawled through an open vehicle window and prowled car.

20700 block 77th Place West: A bicycle was stolen out of a carport.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Police received a report of assault by ex-boyfriend.

8400 block 214th Place Southwest: A package was stolen from a mailbox.

70 block West Main Street: A disturbance report resulted in an arrest of man for outstanding warrant

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between boyfriend and girlfriend.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A community mailbox was broken into and mail was stolen.

22900 block 106th Avenue West: Police received a citizen report of juveniles damaging school property.

23200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument occurred between boyfriend and girlfriend.

22200 block Highway 99: A welfare check on a female revealed a possible sex trafficking incident.

20800 block 78th Avenue West: An unsecured bicycle was stolen from a driveway sometime overnight.

21100 block 78th Avenue West: A resident discovered evidence of a vehicle prowl on home video surveillance system.

9800 block 237th Place Southwest: Police were called to a report of a verbal incident between adult son and parents.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a third-party report of a male/female disturbance in which the female was struck by car at low speed. The female left in a car with the male and parties were gone upon arrival.

May 25

8600 block 204th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for vehicle prowl and theft.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A mother reportedthat her juvenile daughter confided to her that she was sexually assaulted.

21800 block 82nd Place West: A driver’s license was stolen during a vehicle prowl.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight and the vehicle title was stolen.

100 block 5th Avenue South: Request for a welfare check of pedestrian acting erratically resulted in a felony warrant arrest.