Edmonds Police Blotter: May 5-11, 2020

May 5

21100 block Summit Lane: Tires were stolen from victim’s back yard.

23400 block Edmonds Way: A purse with cash and credit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

1100 block Viewland Way: Complaint of harassment by an unknown subject resulted in charges for stalking.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to an ongoing issue of verbal incidents in front of children.

600 block Edmonds Way: A subject trespassing at an abandoned home was given a trespass notice.

200 block Sunset Avenue North: A report was made of attempted extortion via email based upon a stolen password.

23800 block Highway 99: A motel registrant stole $600 worth of bedding.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: Police responding to a disturbance ended up arresting a woman on an outstanding felony warrant.

7600 block Olympic View Drive: A complaint of stolen packages was determined to be unfounded.

7700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A package was stolen from a mailbox.

9200 block 187th Street Southwest: Family told police they were concerned with possible suicidal social media postings by a loved one.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man who fled during a police response to a disturbance was later found dead from unknown causes.

May 6

100 block Main Street: A man and woman were arrested for damaging a fire extinguisher at a business.

20900 block 78th Avenue West: Numerous mail boxes were found open and empty; possible theft of mail.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported someone accessed his bank account using counterfeit checks.

8500 block 184th Street Southwest: A single vehicle collision into mailboxes resulted in arrest of driver for DUI. (See related story here.)

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for assault and was removed from a business after threatening and spitting on an employee.

500 block Paradise Lane: Police received a report of a friend’s dog biting and puncturing the skin of the reporting party.

1000 block Edmonds Street: A resident falls for a telephone scam, allowing suspect to access computer — resulting in fraudulent charges and accounts.

23600 block Highway 99: Baggie of unknown pills were found and turned into police for destruction.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

100 block West Dayton Street: A man was charged with purposely pulling fire alarms at a business.

19100 block 1-5 Southbound: A driver traveling over 100 mph was cited for reckless driving.

200 block Railroad Avenue: Response to a business alarm resulted in the arrest of a man for burglary and possession of narcotics.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A medical patient assaulted two hospital employees.

May 7

23600 block 99th Place West: A vehicle was stolen overnight.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Two bicycles were reported stolen from a front porch.

7400 block Lake Ballinger Way: Solar panels and a bracket were stolen from a water treatment site.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A nuisance report of a subject sleeping in a parking lot resulted in a warrant arrest.

100 block 3rd Avenue South: Victim’s personal information was used to open an unauthorized bank account.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: Victim reported apartment was burglarized two separate times in recent weeks.

23600 block Highway 99: Debit/credit cards and ID card were stolen from a business back room. Possible video surveillance of suspect is pending.

21900 block Highway 99: Victim’s vehicle was stolen after dropping key fob in business parking lot. The vehicle was later located unoccupied in a neighboring jurisdiction.

21300 block 84th Avenue West: A verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported.

May 8

800 block Poplar Way: Victim’s identity was used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.

8800 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

7700 block 204th Place West: Victim reported identity was used to file for fraudulent unemployment benefits.

21900 block Highway 99: A theft suspect was removed from a business.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A woman was committed to the hospital.

16700 block 72nd Avenue West: A verbal argument occurred between a man and his adult son.

23700 block 91st Avenue West: Police responded to a report of an argument between family members.

23200 block Highway 99: A boyfriend and girlfriend had an argument following a breakup.

May 9

21400 block Highway 99: Unknown suspects broke a business window with a rock.

8700 block 192nd Street Southwest: Subject had his information stolen, and a line of credit was opened up in his name.

23000 block Highway 99: A self-storage locker was burglarized and items were stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A business employee heard a sound and discovered a subject standing at a broken window. The suspect fled and was not located.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was arrested for theft, trespassing and outstanding warrants, with additional charges for narcotics possession discovered during investigation.

22200 block Highway 99: Police contacted two intoxicated subjects following a third-party report of a disturbance at a motel.

May 10

22300 block Highway 99: A business window was broken by a rock. Possible video surveillance pending.

22300 block 76th Avenue West: A sliding glass door was discovered shattered by unknown means. The screen was still intact with no damage.

May 11

9000 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident voluntarily surrendered firearms for destruction.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident reported two subjects on bicycles entering a carport and trying vehicle door handles.

23400 block 78th Avenue West: A requested credit card was never received and fraudulent charges were discovered.

7400 block 215th Street Southwest: Found vehicle keys were turned in to police.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A welfare check resulted in drug paraphernalia charges for one subject.

8000 block 242nd Street Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was prowled and a firearm was stolen from a locked console. Possible video surveillance pending.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: An apartment resident told police he believes management is stealing his electricity and damaging his vehicle brakes. Management denied charge and advised that the tenant was overdue rent but eviction was on hold.

18300 block 84th Place West: An unknown subject used the victim’s identity to apply for unemployment.

23900 block Highway 99: Motel management requested a man still owing money be removed.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Narcotics were found on a woman who was arrested for warrants.

7700 block 206th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting her husband and reckless driving after striking his car with hers, causing minor damage.

23800 block Highway 99: A vehicle collision investigation resulted in arrest of one driver for DUI.

7100 block 210th Street Southwest: A verbal phone argument occurred between ex-partners.