Edmonds police chief issues statement regarding George Floyd: Minneapolis officers’ actions ‘not reflective’ of EPD’s values

Here is the full letter:

Dear Edmonds Community, As we witness the pain and outrage resulting from the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd and the situation currently unfolding in Minneapolis, Minnesota, I want to assure you that the members of the Edmonds Police Department are also deeply troubled by this incident. The video that has been released is extremely disturbing – the actions displayed by the involved officers and their interactions with Mr. Floyd are not reflective of our core Mission, Vision and Values. Our officers are extremely skilled and trained professionals and each and every one of us has a sworn duty to uphold the law and always do the right thing, even when no one else is looking. We also have an obligation and responsibility to the community, each other and ourselves to always take affirmative steps in protecting the safety and rights of the public we so proudly serve. I assure you that we hold ourselves accountable and as stated in my Chief’s Message, “We remain dedicated to our values: Service – tntegrity – Respect – Stewardship. We do so knowing that we must constantly strive to earn and maintain the trust and confidence that you, the community we serve, afford us each and every day,” lncidents such as this impact us all, but they are not reflective of the proud men and women of the Edmonds Police Department who put their personal safety on the line each and every day to serve their community. I hope that you are as proud of them as I am. Sincerely, Jim Lawless

Acting Chief of Police

