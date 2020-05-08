Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for May 11, 2020

May 11, 2020

1:00 p.m.

SPECIAL MEETING PORTION

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

III. CLOSE EXECUTIVE SESSION

IV. COMMENCE REGULAR MEETING BUSINESS AT 2:00P.M.

V. FLAG SALUTE

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of April 27, 2020 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

VII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit

VIII. PUBLIC HEARING

A. Adopt the Port’s Access Plan

IX. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Resolution No. 20-02, Amending the Port’s Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements, and the Capital Budget.

X. INFORMATION

A. Financial Impact Report

B. COVID-19 Emergency Declaration, Resolution 20-03 for Review and

Discussion

XI. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

ZOOM INFORMATION FOR THE 2:00pm REGULAR PORTION OF THE COMMISSION MEETING

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/2091238949 or +1 253 215 8782 US

Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be read out loud during the public comments portion of the meeting.

