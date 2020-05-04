Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for March 2020

Edmonds Heights K-12
Kaitlin Schnautz
Mother’s Name: Jen Schnautz
Father’s Name: Chris Schnautz
GPA: 3.0
Clubs & Activities: Theatre
ASB: N/A but the President of Thespian Theatre Troupe
Awards: I won a “Double Superior” for my performance as Anne Frank in Diary of Anne Frank at the Thespian Festival.
Significant School Project: Thespian troupe
Current Employment: I am a soccer coach at Arena Sports.
Educational Goals: To finish my Associate of Arts degree, then pursue Education.
Career Goals: To become a teacher and/or work in any fields with kids.
Nicholas Enquist
Mother’s Name: Lily Enquist
Father’s Name: Michael Enquist
Clubs & Activities: Improvisation, Theatre Arts, Zodiac Sailing
Community Service: Youth Leader for Children’s Ministry
Significant School Project: Instructed a computer science co-operative class and built a computer with other students.
Educational Goals: Washington Youth Academy
Career Goals: National Guard
Anything else we should know? Traveled to WWII sites in Europe with students from across the USA.
Edmonds-Woodway High
Emelia Persell
Mother’s Name: Amy Persell
Father’s Name: Kevin Persell
GPA: 3.8
Clubs & Activities: School newspaper, Girl Scouts, battle of the books
Current Employment: Math tutor
Educational Goals: Math and biology
Career Goals: Researcher (microbiology or human biology)
Anything else we should know? I’ve committed to the University of Southern California to study biology.
Logan McDowell
Lynnwood High
Jacob Westmoreland
Daniel Zombor
Mother’s Name: Shawna Zombor
Father’s Name: Szilard Zombor
GPA: 3.96
Clubs & Activities: Key Club (2017-present); LHS Key Club Treasurer (2018-19); Lieutenant Governor of PNW Division 21 of Key Club International (2019-20)
Athletics: Varsity Golf (2017-present)
Honors: Advanced Placement European History, Biology, Language and Composition, US History, Calculus AB, Physics, Literature and Composition; and US Government and Politics.
Awards: Outstanding Club Treasurer of Division 21 of PNW Key Club (2019); Academic Honour Roll (2016-Present); AP Scholar with Honour Award (2019).
Community Service: I’ve completed more than 200 Hours of Community Service through Key Club
Educational Goals: To attend University of British Columbia or University of Washington, Seattle.
Career Goals: To be a Dermatologist.
Mountlake Terrace High
Rojhen Mallari
Mother’s Name: Eileen Mallari
Father’s Name: Rodney Mallari
GPA: 3.0
Community Service: I’ve fed the homeless in the past
Current Employment: The UPS Store
Future Educational Goals: I hope to complete a degree at a 4 year college after completing my AA at a two-year college.
Future Career Goals: To work in business or something similar.
Josh Beam
Mother’s Name: Charlene Beam
Father’s Name: Ryan Beam
GPA: 3.95
Clubs & Activities: Robotics
Honors: National Honors Society Member
Awards: 3 Year Varsity Letter in Track and Cross Country, Eagle Scout
Community Service: Eagle Scout Project: Built a information kiosk for the Lynndale Park dog park, volunteered at Silver Lake Cub Scout Day Camp summers of 2018 and 2019
Significant School Project: STEM English 12 Project researching chemical replacements for aerial fire retardants
Future Educational Goals: Attend a four-year institution and earn a bachelor’s degree in chemical or mechanical engineering
Future Career Goals: Chemical or Mechanical engineer
Scriber Lake High
Stephanie Diaz
Mother’s Name: Maricela Diaz
Father’s Name: Juan Diaz
GPA: 2.24
Educational Goals: To attend college
Career Goals: Cosmetology
Sean Justice
Mother’s name: Agnes Laabchun
Father’s name: Tim Justice
GPA: 2.04
Clubs & Activities: WFDC; ASB
Athletics: Football
Awards: Attendance award and Student of the Month
Current Employment: Workforce Development Center
Educational goals: To earn an associates degree in criminal justice
Career goal: State trooper
VOICE Transition Program
Mathias Dehghan-Blackman
Mother’s Name: Alisha Hurst
Father’s Name: Willie Hurst
Athletics: Special Olympics Basketball
Current Employment: Volunteer Student Employee at Mountlake Terrace Pavilion
Future Educational Goals: Graduate from VOICE Transition Program
Future Career Goals: Gain paid employment
Anything else we should know? Loves spending time with his family and listening to music