Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for March 2020

Edmonds Heights K-12

Kaitlin Schnautz

Mother’s Name: Jen Schnautz

Father’s Name: Chris Schnautz

GPA: 3.0

Clubs & Activities: Theatre

ASB: N/A but the President of Thespian Theatre Troupe

Awards: I won a “Double Superior” for my performance as Anne Frank in Diary of Anne Frank at the Thespian Festival.

Significant School Project: Thespian troupe

Current Employment: I am a soccer coach at Arena Sports.

Educational Goals: To finish my Associate of Arts degree, then pursue Education.

Career Goals: To become a teacher and/or work in any fields with kids.

Nicholas Enquist

Mother’s Name: Lily Enquist

Father’s Name: Michael Enquist

Clubs & Activities: Improvisation, Theatre Arts, Zodiac Sailing

Community Service: Youth Leader for Children’s Ministry

Significant School Project: Instructed a computer science co-operative class and built a computer with other students.

Educational Goals: Washington Youth Academy

Career Goals: National Guard

Anything else we should know? Traveled to WWII sites in Europe with students from across the USA.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Emelia Persell

Mother’s Name: Amy Persell

Father’s Name: Kevin Persell

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: School newspaper, Girl Scouts, battle of the books

Current Employment: Math tutor

Educational Goals: Math and biology

Career Goals: Researcher (microbiology or human biology)

Anything else we should know? I’ve committed to the University of Southern California to study biology.

Logan McDowell

Lynnwood High

Jacob Westmoreland

Daniel Zombor

Mother’s Name: Shawna Zombor

Father’s Name: Szilard Zombor

GPA: 3.96

Clubs & Activities: Key Club (2017-present); LHS Key Club Treasurer (2018-19); Lieutenant Governor of PNW Division 21 of Key Club International (2019-20)

Athletics: Varsity Golf (2017-present)

Honors: Advanced Placement European History, Biology, Language and Composition, US History, Calculus AB, Physics, Literature and Composition; and US Government and Politics.

Awards: Outstanding Club Treasurer of Division 21 of PNW Key Club (2019); Academic Honour Roll (2016-Present); AP Scholar with Honour Award (2019).

Community Service: I’ve completed more than 200 Hours of Community Service through Key Club

Educational Goals: To attend University of British Columbia or University of Washington, Seattle.

Career Goals: To be a Dermatologist.

Mountlake Terrace High

Rojhen Mallari

Mother’s Name: Eileen Mallari

Father’s Name: Rodney Mallari

GPA: 3.0

Community Service: I’ve fed the homeless in the past

Current Employment: The UPS Store

Future Educational Goals: I hope to complete a degree at a 4 year college after completing my AA at a two-year college.

Future Career Goals: To work in business or something similar.

Josh Beam

Mother’s Name: Charlene Beam

Father’s Name: Ryan Beam

GPA: 3.95

Clubs & Activities: Robotics

Honors: National Honors Society Member

Awards: 3 Year Varsity Letter in Track and Cross Country, Eagle Scout

Community Service: Eagle Scout Project: Built a information kiosk for the Lynndale Park dog park, volunteered at Silver Lake Cub Scout Day Camp summers of 2018 and 2019

Significant School Project: STEM English 12 Project researching chemical replacements for aerial fire retardants

Future Educational Goals: Attend a four-year institution and earn a bachelor’s degree in chemical or mechanical engineering

Future Career Goals: Chemical or Mechanical engineer

Scriber Lake High

Stephanie Diaz

Mother’s Name: Maricela Diaz

Father’s Name: Juan Diaz

GPA: 2.24

Educational Goals: To attend college

Career Goals: Cosmetology

Sean Justice

Mother’s name: Agnes Laabchun

Father’s name: Tim Justice

GPA: 2.04

Clubs & Activities: WFDC; ASB

Athletics: Football

Awards: Attendance award and Student of the Month

Current Employment: Workforce Development Center

Educational goals: To earn an associates degree in criminal justice

Career goal: State trooper

VOICE Transition Program

Mathias Dehghan-Blackman

Mother’s Name: Alisha Hurst

Father’s Name: Willie Hurst

Athletics: Special Olympics Basketball

Current Employment: Volunteer Student Employee at Mountlake Terrace Pavilion

Future Educational Goals: Graduate from VOICE Transition Program

Future Career Goals: Gain paid employment

Anything else we should know? Loves spending time with his family and listening to music