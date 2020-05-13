Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month April 2020

Edmonds Heights K-12 School

Reagan Frank

Mother’s Name: Brenda Frank

Father’s Name: David Frank

GPA: 3.775

Clubs & Activities: ASB, three years.

Athletics: Ultimate frisbee, three years.

Honors: Honor roll in construction trades at Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center

Significant School Project: I helped build a tiny house at Sno-Isle Tech

Career Goals: I am still not sure exactly what I want to do but I do know that I want it to involve either helping people/kids or some kind of handy work where I can be creative. I also want to be a mom someday. So that is something I am factoring in.

Moriah Graves

Mother’s name: Jessica Graves

Father’s name: Aaron Graves

GPA: 3.6

Clubs & Activities: Singing.

Honors: Yes

Community Service: Internship and volunteer in the worship department at church.

Employment: Westgate Chapel

Educational Goals: To earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Northwest University.

Career Goals: Teaching

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cesar Suarez

Mother’s name: Aurana Torres

Father’s name: Julio Suarez

Athletics: Football Season 2018-19

Current Employment: Panera Bread

Educational Goals: University of Washington

Career Goals: Audio Engineer

Naminatu Sankoh

Mother’s name: Josephine Sankoh

Father’s name: Kawusu Sankoh

GPA: 2.0

Clubs & Activities: Warriors 4 Christ, BSU

Anything else we should know? Thank you, Edmonds-Woodway, for this great honor

Meadowdale High School

Daniel Roubin

Mother’s name: Dina Bagirova

Father’s name: Andrew Roubin

GPA: 3.6

Clubs & Activities: FBLA and Environmental club

Awards: First place in regionals for FBLA two years in a row for marketing.

Current Employment: City of Lynnwood (lifeguard)

Educational Goals: To study computer science and engineering at the University of Washington, Bothell.

Parker LeBlanc

Mountlake Terrace High School

Lindee Cutler

Mother’s name: Joe Cutler

GPA: 3.46

Clubs & Activities: Jazz Band, The Hawkeye (journalism), National Honor Society, Chamber Winds.

Athletics: Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Track & Field

Honors: Athlete of the Week, Athlete of the Month, Ted X @Yost Park selected speaker 2020

Awards: Cross Country MVP 2020; Hawkeye Staff Member of the Month; Cross Country: Most Inspirational 2017, 2018, 2019; Cross Country/Track & Field Captain Award 2018-2020;

Community Service: COVID-19 Mutual Aid

Educational Goals: Double major in political science & studio art

Career Goals: Work in politics to promote change toward climate justice and human rights through the legislative process.

Anything else we should know?: I am an environmental/human rights activist. I mainly organize with the Washington Youth Climate Strike and spent most of my time working on the policy and creative teams within that organization to push for climate justice. The best experience I have had through activism was attending a Youth Lobby Day during the 2020 state legislative session, where we were successful in getting the Climate Pollution Limits bill (HB 2311) to pass! I also organize on the US Youth Climate Strike education team, and with the Zero Hour organization as an educational ambassador.

Stephen Yang

Mother’s name: Miaohua Zhang

Father’s name: Yi Yang

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: Robotics, Music, HiQ

Honors: National Merit Scholarship finalist

Awards: Second place at WSSEF 2019 and 2020, honorable mention at CSRSEF 2019.

Community Service: Volunteering at two places weekly — Aegis of Lynnwood and Evergreen Safety Council.

Significant School Project: Most of my memorable projects involved computer science – whether it was a project with a partner to identify and predict eating disorders, creating a complex maze game with enemies that acted differently depending on how they saw you, and – though it wasn’t for school – a personal project of my own, a game that helped me get through a rough time, though I never finished it.

Educational Goals: Going on to study computer science at Seattle University.

Career Goals: I’m interested in going into software design and engineering after going to college.

Scriber Lake High School

Robert Plumage

Mother’s name: Laurel Plumage

Father’s name: Jesse Plumage

GPA: 2.9

Current Employment: Car Stereo Plus

Career Goals: Keep working at Car Stereo Plus

Teresa Rivas

Educational goals: To attend college.

Career Goals: To be a social worker.

VOICE Transition Program

Barron Willson

Mother’s name: Karla Willson

Father’s name: Daniel Willson

Athletics: Special Olympics bowling, basketball

Current Employment: Goodwill Industries

Career Goals: I would love to be a cast member someday for movies and television.

Anything else we should know? I love my teachers and friends and will miss them very much.