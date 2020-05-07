Edmonds School District high schools to hold virtual graduation ceremonies in June

In lieu of an in-person high school graduation ceremony, the Edmonds School District announced Thursday morning that Class of 2020 graduating seniors will be recognized during a “high-quality” virtual ceremony in June.

In a district update, Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab said each high school is working on plans to produce a virtual graduation ceremony for its students. Support is being provided by the Everett-based video production company Life N Light and Jostens.

“We recognize not having an in-person ceremony is disappointing to you and your families who deserve to experience this major milestone through the traditions you have waited many years to participate in,” Schwab said. “The district is leaving the possibility open to hold an in-person ceremony later in the summer if conditions surrounding COVID-19 change.”

According to Schwab, virtual ceremonies will be livestreamed on the date and time that the original in-person ceremony was scheduled. More information regarding graduation and other senior celebrations will be provided by each high school in the future, he added.

“We want to encourage our seniors and to stay focused and engaged in your classes so you can get all your credits needed to earn your diploma,” Schwab said.

–By Cody Sexton