Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store seeking volunteers

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store is seeking volunteers in preparation to reopen after being closed for two months. The Thrift Store is a primary source of income for programs provided by the Edmonds Senior Center.

The thrift store reopening plan aligns with the governor’s four-phased directive for businesses that will be allowed to ope during Phase 2, which includes retail in-store purchases while implementing social distancing measures. Once Phase 2 is implanted, the store will be following the retail social distancing protocols provided by the state.

To protect senior center volunteers who are 65 years of age or older, the thrift store is seeking younger volunteers to help.

Once the reopening occurs, a variety of shifts will be available from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Volunteer opportunities include receiving and sorting donations, pricing and merchandising. The Thrift Store will also be accepting donations by appointment. Call 425 977-0411 to schedule a donation drop off.

Those interested in volunteering should contact BJ Whitman at 425-977-0411.