Edmonds Senior Center to restart Waterfront Center construction May 4

The Edmonds Senior Center said it plans to restart construction of the Edmonds Waterfront Center on Monday, May 4. “Everyone is ecstatic to see things get back underway,” said Edmonds Senior Center Board President Gary Haakenson. “We had been making such great progress since the start of construction in July.”

On Friday, April 24, the State of Washington issued Construction Restart COVID-19 Job Site Requirements intended for construction projects that had been shut down due to the Governor’s order at the end of March. “The W.G. Clark and Environmental Works (architectural firm) staff have been working at home to catch up on backlogged design refinements, reporting and coordination to allow for a smooth restart of construction,” said Jim Bray, Sr. Project Manager for W.G. Clark, the construction company for the project. “The newly implemented W.G. Clark COVID-19 Jobsite Safety Guidelines addresses all the State’s requirements. Daily screening as a condition of entry to the jobsite along with social distancing, sanitation and personal hygiene will be the key factors in keeping everyone healthy.”

The senior center has raised $14.1 million toward its $16.3 million goal. “Capital fundraising has slowed considerably as the community understandably focus on providing for our most vulnerable citizens,” said Senior Center Executive Director Daniel Johnson. “The City of Edmonds and community donors have been very generous in support of efforts to stay connected with our seniors through daily meal delivery, tele-counseling and efforts to offer online classes.”