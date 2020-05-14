Some Edmonds shops begin offering curbside pickup under state Phase 1 rules

Shops in Edmonds are coming back, slowly reopening. New state rules mean “non-essential” stores can sell and deliver to customers by curbside pick-up.

This lifeline comes just in time for local business owners.

At Rogue clothing boutique, owner Kimberly Koenig says that even with online orders, the impact of COVID-19 has cut her business by at least 75% over the last two months.

At Comstock Jewelers, Erin Comstock says the store had a great first quarter, then when non-essential stores had to close, “you go down to flat-lining”on sales volume.

According to Edmonds Bookstore owner Mary Kay Sneeringer, the shutdown “has put the brakes on business.”

At Tracy Felix’s ARTspot, “Cash flow has been down to almost zero.”

But now, under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase 1 regulations, non-essential retailers can offer curbside pick-up merchandise. It’s the same rules restaurants must follow. Customers order online or by phone and pick up only outside the store.

To do that, retailers must:

Keep employees and customers 6 feet apart

Ensure every employee wears a face mask

Frequently wash hands and clean all surfaces

Screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms

Encourage customers to wear masks

Take payment by credit/debit card whenever possible

At Rogue, Koenig celebrated the shop’s 7th anniversary by shutting down when the state restrictions began in early March. That hit her and the four part-time employees hard.

She has been taking online and phone orders and delivering to local customers

But now, Monday-Friday, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Koenig can take orders, fulfill them and put them in a bag with the customer’s name on it, leaving it on a table on the porch. Easy, no-contact pick up. Customers pay online or by phone.

Koenig reminds shoppers: “We are your friends and neighbors; we want to keep everyone healthy and provide the safest protocols we can to make your shopping better and safer than the big box stores.”

At Comstock Jewelers, curbside pick-up takes on a different look. For security, the doors are locked and customers must phone ahead to pick up an order.

“You want to do more and you want to help these people,” Erin Comstock says. Since jewelry is usually a very hands-on experience, customers can start their own design online on the shop’s website. A later conversation is held by phone to develop their creation and send it off to the goldsmith.

The Edmonds Bookshop has sold online, taken phone orders and provided contact-free delivery during the coronavirus outbreak. But only three people — owners Mary Kay Sneeringer and David Brewster and their manager have kept things going. Their five other employees are still on the payroll, but working from home, reviewing books.

The key, says Sneeringer, is to “make it as safe as possible for ourselves and customers… we don’t want to be the cause of anybody else getting sick, and we don’t want anyone here to get sick, it would close us down.”

The shop, she says, takes a “credit card over the phone… bags the order up and customers can honk or text or wave and we’ll run it out and put it in your car.”

Tracy Felix of ARTspot chuckles and calls curbside pick-up her “speakeasy delivery” approach. She takes the order, bags it up and has it ready at the ‘back door’ just like the Prohibition-era gin joints did.

The coronavirus has prompted a growing interest in online art classes, so Felix is ready to help fill those class supply lists and spends a lot of time on the phone, making sure artists get exactly what they need.

She hopes to be able to bring back her four part-time employees by June, if the state moves to the next phase of economic recovery. “Every day, we are just trying to make good-sense judgments (about) the best we can do for employees and for the longevity of the store,” she says.

— Story and photos by Bob Throndsen