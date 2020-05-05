Edmonds veterans hold early Memorial Day observance, COVID-19 style

Every year on Memorial Day, the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery Board chooses one or more Edmonds veterans, or groups of veterans to be honored with ceremonies, speeches, music and presentations of memorabilia. The plan for 2020 was an observance of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and some specific Edmonds resident veterans of that conflict. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual ceremonies at the cemetery have been cancelled for this year. The plan now is to push this year’s planned program to Memorial Day 2021.

Meanwhile, as part of the preparation for the event, Edmonds’ resident sketch artist Michael Reagan prepared a sketch portrait of the late John W. (Wild Bill) Crump, which was to have been presented to Crump’s family on Memorial Day. Crump was an Army Air Corps pilot, flying P40, P47 and P51 fighters out of England against Germany, accompanied by his pet coyote “Jeep.” Those interested can find details of his Air Force career and his many contributions to the Edmonds community — not to mention the story of “Jeep” (to our knowledge, the only coyote ever to fly second seat in an Air Corps combat mission) on this website prepared by his son Bob: wildbillcrump.com.

Since the veterans were unable to follow the original plan, Reagan and a few members of Edmonds VFW Post 8870 gathered (appropriately socially distanced of course) on Sunday, May 3 at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza to present to two of Crump’s sons Reagan’s portrait of their father. The portrait shows Crump in the cockpit of his fighter with “Jeep.”