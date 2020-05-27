Edmonds-Woodway HS hosting drive-thru Spring Sports Senior Night May 28

All Edmonds-Woodway High School students, parents and community members are invited to honor the high school’s senior baseball, softball, golf, track, girls tennis, and boys soccer players at 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 28 during a drive-thru Spring Sports Night at Edmonds-Woodway High School. All Edmonds-Woodway High School students, parents and community members are invited to honor the high school’s senior baseball, softball, golf, track, girls tennis, and boys soccer players at 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 28 during a drive-thru Spring Sports Night at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Pictures and signs of spring sport senior athletes will be posted along the route, and members of the E-W spring coaching staff will also be stationed along the route to honor athletes and families driving through.

All participants must enter the south parking lot on 216th Street Southwest (next to the baseball field). The route will go along the tennis courts, around to the stadium and softball field, and then exit out on 212th Street Southwest (by the softball field). Everyone attending must remain in their cars.

“All students and community members are invited to come out and recognize these seniors for their four years of hard work and dedication to their spring sport,” EWHS Athletic Director Angie McGuire said.

She stressed that the event was for EWHS spring sports athletes only, since the fall and winter sports seasons were able to have their senior night activities. “Thursday marks the first day of what would have been the state track meet,” McGuire said. “This weekend would have been all state tournaments for spring sports, so we thought it would be a good time to honor our seniors.”