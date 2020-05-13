Employees celebrate Rick Steves’ 65th birthday with ‘Hamilton’-inspired video

Edmonds resident and European travel expert Rick Steves just turned 65, and his Travel Center staff created this fun “Hamilton” birthday video in his honor.

“While we’re all waiting for ‘Hamilton’ to return to the Paramount in 2021 — and for things to return to some sort of normalcy as we recover during these strange times — I thought I’d send in a smile-worthy submission in the meantime,” said Steves’ employee Stefanie Bielekova.

In sharing the video link on his Facebook page, Steves noted that — for the first time in 30 years — he is not celebrating his birthday in Europe. “But it was still wonderful — as wonderful as a social distancing party can be,” he said.