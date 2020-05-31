EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — The Dharma, Last Night

My Edmonds News is pleased to present the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

The Dharma

(on listening via YouTube to Yo-Yo Ma in May, 2020)

Today I am here on this planet to listen

My enervated ears to the sound of the cello

Every breath slowing to match the luxurious pace

Of Bach’s Suites a Violoncello Solo Senza Basso

Yo-Yo wields the bow because he must

His performance a lustrous gift to all humanity

Playing without sheet music because he lives the music

While we are all brought to life in the listening

Today I’m here to listen in my living room

(No sound of muffled cough from concert hall crowds)

As the cello speaks to us in a voice that’s human

Convincing us all that we are the music

Cynthia Hénon

~ ~ ~ ~

Last Night

I dreamt last night

I was taking the SAT

with the wrong pencil

But that hardly mattered

because I was coughing

cotton stuck in my throat

I reached in my mouth

slowly pulled out a sock

a men’s white crew sock

“Well, that explains it” I thought

trying to refocus

the test in front of me

Still, a tickle in my throat

I reached in again

pulled out a long silk scarf, pink

and a terry-cloth hand towel

A magician’s trick, but really

more like a plumber, clearing a hair-clogged drain

I’m wondering now

in waking life,

What keeps us from speaking out?

Cynthia Hénon

~ ~ ~ ~