EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — The Dharma, Last Night

My Edmonds News is pleased to present the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
The Dharma
(on listening via YouTube to Yo-Yo Ma in May, 2020)
Today I am here on this planet to listen
My enervated ears to the sound of the cello
Every breath slowing to match the luxurious pace
Of Bach’s Suites a Violoncello Solo Senza Basso
Yo-Yo wields the bow because he must
His performance a lustrous gift to all humanity
Playing without sheet music because he lives the music
While we are all brought to life in the listening
Today I’m here to listen in my living room
(No sound of muffled cough from concert hall crowds)
As the cello speaks to us in a voice that’s human
Convincing us all that we are the music
Cynthia Hénon
~ ~ ~ ~
Last Night
I dreamt last night
I was taking the SAT
with the wrong pencil
But that hardly mattered
because I was coughing
cotton stuck in my throat
I reached in my mouth
slowly pulled out a sock
a men’s white crew sock
“Well, that explains it” I thought
trying to refocus
the test in front of me
Still, a tickle in my throat
I reached in again
pulled out a long silk scarf, pink
and a terry-cloth hand towel
A magician’s trick, but really
more like a plumber, clearing a hair-clogged drain
I’m wondering now
in waking life,
What keeps us from speaking out?
Cynthia Hénon
~ ~ ~ ~
Cynthia Hénon is a poet, yoga teacher, and full time Mama. She proudly participates in the monthly EPIC Poetry Group and her work can be found in their anthology, Soundings of the Salish Sea. She lives with her family in beautiful Edmonds.