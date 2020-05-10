EPIC Poetry Group: The Cult of Domesticity, Working From Home, Spring Cleaning

My Edmonds News is pleased to present the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

The Cult of Domesticity

for my mom

Flour double-sifted, hush after hush

all part of the secret

recipe of my Mensa mother

who baked us pies, and kept her mind busy

with anagrams and number games

after the war, back when women quit

working when they married,

to make a home and raise little monkeys like me.

She, who vowed to avoid her mother’s scullery fate,

trapped in the kitchen, called me down from the highest branches

of a great red cedar across the street,

to try a slice with ice cream, a salve for her worried certainty

that I would find some Icarious fate

or drown in Pine Lake sinking with my home-made raft.

I always gave into pie: apple in autumn,

blackberry in August,

pumpkin chiffon for Thanksgiving,

and so differential equations, Bridge, Scrabble

and the hermeneutics of her philosophy,

chirped and rattle away in the steam

of the pressure cooker that always seemed

to be on the stove with spareribs and sauerkraut.

We became her life’s work.

She fed and clothed us,

nursed our scrapes and falls,

taught us to read and to love to learn,

while our father worked from dark to dark

in Downtown Seattle.

Our nurture was assured.

Nature is Mendel rolling the dice.

How did she feel with one daughter

in saddle shoes, begging for a Barbie for Christmas,

or her oldest boy in leather, organizing

the keggers at the gravel pit,

or her younger daughter

beating up boys at the bus stop,

and me, lost in the middle,

swaying in the crown of the tallest tree

trying to see beyond our neighborhood?

James Backstrom

~ ~ ~ ~

Working from Home

Looking out my window into the greenbelt

I am taking an inventory of the various

shades of leaves as they open,

yawning into a wet spring.

The willow first, then the red alder and bigleaf maple

after a showy display of pendulous golden flowers.

Not to be outdone a bitter cherry preens

like a bride in white bouquets,

while the red elderberry’s creamy cones of inflorescence

wilt above waves of Himalayan blackberry

whose invasion is stalled only

by an old wooden fence.

A misguided hazelnut grows

maybe 200 feet to the south.

Its twisted branches chart

rising uncertainty in the markets

I take my coffee outside

and catch up on office gossip

with the incessant chickadees,

and a song sparrow who almost majored

in music but settled on business.

Deeper in the woods, where the ground stays

marshy into August, a spiny spruce and a shaggy red cedar

coat the windows of the undriven cars

along our street with their dusty politics.

Toward the retention pond black cottonwoods

await a little heat to let go of clouds of seedy hope.

The recovery this time is just a little beyond us.

Our morning meeting again concerns rabbits,

Acres reserved for native growth,

and still they nibble on our lawn and sneak

into the vegetable garden in the early mornings

and evenings when the light is soft and kind.

Their anxiety is their safety,

says my beautiful boss,

They’re twitchy and wary

scampering from shadows.

I’m sleeping with her,

and everyone in the office knows it.

On Saturday, I think, (the days blur together)

I heard two young eagles whistle before I saw them

playing in the sky above, wings in soaring arcs.

The rabbits no doubt burrowed away

in nuzzling safety.

Even the handsome coyote

I sometimes see slip by in the morning

with a tail nearly as bushy as a fox,

looks more hungry than cunning.

Someone’s called in a specialist.

A feral calico, lovely and murderous

arrives to cull the redundant,

to make the necessary optimization.

She suns on a three-man rock in the afternoon.

What’s her per diem? I wonder to myself.

I’ve watched her go a mousing

in the groundcover, or take a songbird

mid chorus, leaping like sudden tragedy

into the purple lilac I planted some years ago

for the boss’ birthday.

Now the calico’s taken the initiative on the rabbit situation.

I watch incredulously as she trots towards

a hole in the fence, jawing a bunny half her size,

carrying it away like a naughty kitten.

Lori, across the street, feeds the feral one

on her patio, but still the calico stalks

caching what she cannot eat

domesticated to a degree like we are

but always on the hunt.

James Backstrom

~ ~ ~ ~

Spring Cleaning

Here are the things that weigh us down:

One heavy, brown farm coat with a broken zipper,

too big now for your uncle in the hospice.

Six buckets of paint mixed in the wrong shades of taupe,

stacked against a wall in the garage

where funnel-making spiders flock little canyons

among the curves of the cans that turn away

from each other with a touch of deadliness.

In our closet: the ashes of every dog we’ve owned since 1993,

a few of my father’s loud ties my mother insisted that I keep

believing fashion to be cyclical though paisley sparked off the wheel.

No one wears ties anymore, not even the yellow power tie scented in Old Spice.

Maybe I can make a quilt out of grief to slumber under its heaviness.

Boxes of old photographs of distant relatives in black & white–

We keep believing on some rainy day we will sort through them all

and scan them into ghosts to hide in the Cloud.

Instead, we binge on Netflix & popcorn.

I’d dump it all, but I am afraid I might lose my parents again.

I remember pictures of my folks as newlyweds,

and one of my mother, posing in a new smock, circa 1960,

embryonic me in a secret spacewalk inside of her.

Three doors down Schwartz is not so nearly nostalgic.

His house burned down while he was away

when a shorted wire in the wall ignited a can of lighter fluid.

He rebuilt and bought a new car

and a new wife with the insurance money.

He’s lost hundreds of pounds, he says

The weight of the past, the bad marriage, and any evidence

of crimes he may have committed.

He cartwheels on his newly laid sod.

“Learning to let go requires the dexterity of a gymnast,” he tells me.

And the soul of a sociopath, I think to myself.

James Backstrom

~ ~ ~ ~ ~