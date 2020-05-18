Expect another pesticide application over Woodway May 19, state agriculture department says

Edmonds and Woodway residents should expect a low-flying airplane in the area early Tuesday morning, May 19, as the State Department of Agriculture drops another pesticide application aimed at preventing the spread of invasive gypsy moths in Woodway.

The treatments will begin as early as 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The state agriculture department announced last month it would be spraying a 672-acre site in Woodway and a 639-acre site in Everett’s Boulevard Hills neighborhood. The first application was last Friday, May 15.

The Hokkaido gypsy moths — native to Asia — arrived in Snohomish County forests last year. They feed on over 500 species of trees, including many conifers, and the trees that they defoliate often die.

Washington state has had more Asian gypsy moth introductions than any state in the U.S., the agriculture department says. They arrive as egg masses attached to ships carrying cargo from Asian ports.

The treatment consists of aerial applications of a soil bacteria called Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki, or Btk, which is an insecticide approved for use in organic agriculture and in organic gardening. “It has an excellent safety record around people, plants, pets, fish, birds and bees and has been used globally for decades as a safe and effective treatment for combatting gypsy moth,” the agriculture department said on its website.